‘Scarpetta’ Cast: Meet the Actors Behind the Series, From Nicole Kidman to Jamie Lee Curtis

Image Credit: Prime

Starring some of Hollywood’s greats, including Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, Scarpetta is making headlines. The new Prime Video series, which was released on March 11, 2026, follows a forensic pathologist who unravels mysterious crimes using forensic technology.

Nicole Kidman — Dr. Kay Scarpetta

Nicole is one of the film industry’s biggest names. Having starred in countless movies and television series, the Academy Award winner plays the lead, Dr. Kay Scarpetta, the brilliant forensic pathologist who uses her experience with technology to solve mysteries and crimes.

The Aussie’s career gained traction in the ’90s by starring in the films Far and Away, To Die For, Batman Forever, Practical Magic and Eyes Wide Shut. In 2002, Nicole earned an Oscar for playing Virginia Woolf in The Hours. She also earned nominations for her performances in Moulin Rouge!, Rabbit Hole, Lion and Being the Ricardos, in which she played Lucille Ball.

On TV, Nicole has made a name for herself on the small screen by starring in The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers, Big Little Lies and The Perfect Couple.

Jamie Lee Curtis — Dorothy Scarpetta

Everyone should know Jamie for her ultimate “final girl” legacy from the Halloween franchise, but she’s also made a name for herself in film and TV by starring in Blue Steel, My Girl, Freaky Friday and its sequel, Freakier Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, Knives Out, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Last Showgirl. Jamie won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

On TV, she’s become known for her performance in The Bear. In Scarpetta, Jamie plays Kay’s older sister, Dorthy.

Ariana DeBose — Lucy Farinelli-Watson

Ariana DeBose plays Dorothy’s daughter, Lucy, and the actress is quite a well-rounded performer. In theatre, she’s best known for Hamilton, A Bronx Tale and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She then took her theatrical skills to host the Tony Awards multiple times.

Ariana also took her musical prowess to the screen by starring in the modern adaptation of West Side Story!

Bobby Cannavale — Former Detective Pete Marino

Bobby Cannavale plays a former detective in the series, and the actor has risen to stardom over the years. Best known for his TV roles, Bobby has appeared in Will & Grace, for which he won an Emmy for Guest Actor, Vinyl, Mr. Robot, Blue Bloods, Homecoming, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Watcher.

Simon Baker — FBI Profiler Benton Wesley

Last but not least, Simon Baker plays the FBI profiler in the show. The Australia native has been seen in a variety of film and television roles over the past 20 years, including The Guardian, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama, and The Mentalist, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Simon has also appeared in multiple films, including L.A. Confidential, The Devil Wears Prada and Margin Call.