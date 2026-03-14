Who Is the Killer in ‘Scarpetta’? Theories & Breakdown of Season 1 Ending

Image Credit: Connie Chornuk/Prime

Nicole Kidman‘s latest Prime Video series, Scarpetta, leaves viewers with a major cliffhanger at the end of season 1. Dr. Kay Scarpetta’s fate hangs in the balance as she turns to face an unidentified, possible threat. So, who is the killer, and when can fans watch what happens next?

Hollywood Life breaks down that season 1 ending of Scarpetta here.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Scarpetta?

Yes, Prime Video ordered two seasons of the book-to-screen adaptation, so season 2 has already been greenlit.

When Will Scarpetta Season 2 Be Released?

Prime Video has not announced a release date yet for season 2, but production resumed on the show in early March 2026, according to TV Insider.

Production on season 1 began in October 2024 and wrapped in March 2025. So, it’s likely that the second season of Scarpetta will air in early or mid-2027.

Who Is the Killer in Scarpetta? Season 1 Ending Explained

There are two killers, the first season reveals. The penultimate episode of season 1 unveils the perpetrator from the flashback timeline as 911 operator Roy McCorkle. Dr. Scarpetta tracks him down, is lured into his home and kills him in self-defense.

The copycat killer is then revealed to be Officer Matt Ryan, who is responsible for Gwen and Cami’s deaths. Dr. Scarpetta is alone in her home when Matt breaks in to strangle her to death.

Matt first explains his motivation in the killings: seeing what Roy had done to his first victim, Lori, transformed him, and Matt admits that the “rawness” of her blood “changed” him. After confessing to the deaths of Gwen and Cami, he attacks the doctor, but Kay escapes his grasp long enough to get a baseball bat. She hides from plain sight, and Matt ascends the stairwell only for Kay to jump out and beat him with the bat several times. He falls down the stairs, and the camera pans to reveal Kay’s shocked expression.

The final moment of the season 1 finale shows an off-camera person opening the door as Dr. Scarpetta’s eyes widen in shock.