Happy Birthday, Sasha Obama: Look Back At The President’s Daughter Then & Now On Her 19th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Sasha Obama! The former First Daughter turns 19 years old today, and to commemorate the occasion, we’re looking back at her graceful transformation from youngster to inspiring young woman.

Growing up in the White House can put a unique sort of pressure on any young person, but a number of the kids who grew up at the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue address have gone on to flourish, and Sasha Obama is one of them. The newly-minted 19-year-old celebrates her birthday today and despite social distancing precautions amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we know that she will celebrate with her loving family — sister Malia Obama, mother Michelle Obama, and father and former President of the United States, Barack Obama. To commemorate Sasha’s 19th birthday, we’re taking a look back at how the former first daughter has gracefully matured from an adorable youngster to an inspiring young woman!

When we first met Sasha, she was roughly six-years-old and hitting the campaign trail with her dedicated mother and father during the 2008 presidential race. By the time her father won the 2008 election, Sasha and her family moved into the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and everything changed — almost. While Sasha and Malia were free to explore the hallowed halls of their new home, their mother made sure that her daughters would still be down to earth, and cleaning up after themselves and making their beds was a major stipulation!

Former President Obama served two terms as the President of the United States, meaning that citizens around the world watched Malia and Sasha grow up right before their eyes. By the time Sasha and her family left the White House in 2017, she was 15 years old and just about to make her way through high school. As parents, the Obamas always made sure to allow their daughters to be kids, and that freedom let Malia and Sasha grow into the well-rounded young women that they are today.

Soon, it was time for Sasha to head off to college (could you believe that?). In 2019, it was reported that Sasha would be attending the University of Michigan, officially making her parents empty-nesters. For the former First Lady, it was an emotional experience to see her youngest head off into the next chapter of her life but Sasha, who has since been home with her family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fit right in.

It’s so incredible to think that everyone around the world witnessed Malia and Sasha grow up right before their eyes. The youngster has truly blossomed outside of the White House, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for her. To see more images of Sasha Obama through the years, check out the gallery above!