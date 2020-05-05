Malia Obama Admits Mom Michelle Makes Her Cry In Doc: ‘People Believe In Hope’ Because Of You

Malia Obama is so proud of her mom, to the point it makes her cry! The former First Daughter opened up about how she sparks hope in people during a candid conversation from Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ doc.

Michelle Obama‘s Netflix documentary, Becoming, focuses on her successful 2018-2019 book tour for her memoir of the same name. But there’s plenty of intimate family moments within the film, as well. Along with husband Barack Obama, the former First Lady’s eldest daughter, Malia Obama, 21, makes a particularly touching appearance. At one point in the documentary, Malia is seen greeting her mother backstage during a stop on her Becoming book tour. “You’re so good, I love you too much. I cried again,” Malia says. Michelle asks Malia, whom she adorably calls her “little potato,” why she’s “always crying.”

She explains that it’s because of how much of an impact Michelle has on her audiences! “It’s always so… This has demonstrated in a way — it’s just like, damn, those eight years [in the White House] weren’t for nothing. You know?” Malia tells her mom. “You see that huge crowd out there and that last kind of speech you gave about — people are here because people really believe in hope, and hope in other people.”She adds with a little eye roll, “and also every time you guys play Stevie Wonder, I don’t know, I cry a little bit.” Slick recovery! Malia also makes a brief appearance elsewhere in the documentary with her younger sister Sasha Obama, 18.

The siblings sit down for a rare interview, recorded in 2018, and praise their mother for her post-White House endeavors. “I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” says Sasha. “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.” Malia adds that their mother is “no longer facing that same scrutiny—being able to let all of that leave your mind, creates so much more space.”

Sasha and Malia just wrapped up their freshman and junior years at the University of Michigan and Harvard, respectively. Well, technically. Like other students across the United States, the sisters had to finish their semester while quarantined at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Michelle actually joked with Ellen DeGeneres that it was tough having them in the house again!

Becoming premieres May 6 on Netflix.