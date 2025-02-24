SAG Awards 2025 Winners: All the Actors Who Won This Year

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards, recognized actors for their memorable and dedicated performances from last year. A-list names such as Ariana Grande were nominated for awards, but as always, only a few took the iconic green statue home. Although he hadn’t won at previous awards shows like the Golden Globes, A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. In his speech, Timothée noted his five-year preparation in playing Bob Dylan and thanked his castmates and family for their support.
For the complete list of SAG Awards winners, keep reading!
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave – WON
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown – WON
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Demie Moore – The Substance – WON
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jonathan Bailey – Wicked
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WON
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WON
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy – WON
Gladiator II
Wicked
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun – WON
Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WON
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WON
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building – WON
Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building – WON
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks – WON
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell – The Penguin – WON
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – WON
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shōgun – WON