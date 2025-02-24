SAG Awards 2025 Winners: All the Actors Who Won This Year

Image Credit: Searchlight Pictures

The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards, recognized actors for their memorable and dedicated performances from last year. A-list names such as Ariana Grande were nominated for awards, but as always, only a few took the iconic green statue home. Although he hadn’t won at previous awards shows like the Golden Globes, A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. In his speech, Timothée noted his five-year preparation in playing Bob Dylan and thanked his castmates and family for their support.

For the complete list of SAG Awards winners, keep reading!

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave – WON

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown – WON

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Demie Moore – The Substance – WON

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey – Wicked

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain – WON

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez – WON

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy – WON

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun – WON

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun – WON

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun – WON

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building – WON

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building – WON

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks – WON

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell – The Penguin – WON

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates – The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone – Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer – WON

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun – WON