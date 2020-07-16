Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch & More ‘Riverdale’ Stars Looking Sexy AF In Bikinis

If anyone knows how to rock a bikini, it’s the women of ‘Riverdale.’ Now that summer is in full swing, what better way to mark the season than taking a look back at Camila, Madelaine and more of the stars best bikini moments!

The hit CW show Riverdale certainly has some gorgeous actresses. And what’s better than seeing them on screen? Seeing them off screen in bikinis, of course! The leading ladies of the show love posting hot pics on their Instagram accounts for all of their fans to see — and often a bathing suit pic will show up on their IG! So, don your two-piece and let’s take a look back at the Riverdale women’s best bikini moments!

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes, 26, plays Veronica on the show, and we totally dig her vibe. We also can’t get enough of her style in swimwear! Camila posted a few sexy bikini pics on her Instagram and we’re totally shook. Our personal fav is an epic mirror selfie she took in a blue and red bikini with a glass of wine in hand! “Cheeky,” she aptly captioned the snap.

Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch, 25, otherwise known as antagonist Cheryl Blossom, loves posting bikini selfies as well! Madelaine posted an epic shot of herself kneeling on her chair by the pool. She wore a super cute a-symmetrical black bikini top with a pair of high-waisted bottoms — a total look! “I looked for a turtleneck two piece, this is as close as I got,” she captioned the image. Another favorite from Madelaine was when she posted a vacation pic enjoying the view of the beach from inside the pool. She wore some epic shades and a cute pink bikini — stunning!

Ashleigh Murray

Ashleigh Murray, 32, who played Josie on the show and later reprised the role on Katy Keene sure has some amazing bikini pics, as well! One totally cute look that she put on display featured Ashleigh sported a rainbow two-piece from her 2020 film Valley Girl! “On May 8th you’re gonna see a side of me you haven’t seen before. There’s a Loryn in all of us. And she’s……special,” Ashleigh teased her 1.8 million followers on Instagram!

Lili Reinhart

Finally, we can’t forget about Lili Reinhart, 23, who plays the infamous Betty Cooper. She posted an amazing shot of herself in an Aerie swimsuit, wholly embracing her body while advocating for others to do the same! “The ‘ideal body’ is often presented to us as looking one particular way…but that’s a concept I hope to help change. There is not one shape that’s more beautiful than another,” she captioned her photo. It was such a moving, empowering stance for the actress to take!

While we love the Riverdale ladies there are plenty more bikinis to see worn by your favorite stars in the gallery above! Take a look!