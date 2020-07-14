Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Stars Beating the Heat In Strapless Bikinis

Summer is in full swing, which means tons of celebs are hitting the beach and the pool in their sexiest swimwear. We’re obsessed with the strapless bikinis that Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner love.

The summer sun is sizzling, but our favorite fashionistas have found the ultimate way to stay cool. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid are beating the heat by rocking skimpy, strapless bikinis whenever they frolic in the surf or lounge by the pool. Just check out these gorgeous pics they’ve all posted rocking the bandeau two-pieces:

Kendall, 24, made it pretty clear in the caption she wrote for the above photoset. She absolutely loves rocking a strapless bikini. The supermodel has a wardrobe full of colorful and sexy two-pieces, but this multicolored one, printed to look like a vintage scarf, takes the cake. How it’s staying up is a mystery, though.

Bella, 23, spends a lot of time living it up in bandeaus. Who could forget her truly iconic trip to St. Barts, where she embodied the IDGAF attitude by walking around in the ocean with a glass of wine in her hand? She rocked another strapless bikini months later while sunbathing at her family’s Pennsylvania farm, this one in a chocolate brown hue. The knit two-piece featured thong bottoms.

Hailey, 23, broke a little “quarantine sweat” in July when she got a much needed break from being cooped up at her house by taking a trip to the sauna. The model and Mrs. Bieber totally glowed on Instagram while posing in her adorable two-piece, a red swimsuit with a bandeau top and high-cut string bikini bottoms. While she had her face covered up in the photo she posted from her day of R&R, we know that she obviously looked absolutely gorgeous while wearing it.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, slipped into a floral, high-waisted bikini with a strapless top while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico over the July 4 weekend. The vintage-inspired swimsuit was actually the first bikini she had worn since getting her breast implants removed weeks earlier. She captioned a pic showing off her flawless figure in the swimwear, “First two-piece in a long, long time!” So fab.

Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, debuted her brunette makeover on Instagram in June by accompanying it with a hot bikini pic. Kylie Jenner‘s best friend rocked a royal blue bikini that looked a little more like lingerie, and she pulled it off so effortlessly. The unique two-piece featured a skimpy, strapless top with panels, rather than a bandeau. It was paired with frilly, thong bottoms.