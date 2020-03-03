Kylie & Kendall Jenner Twin In Sexy Bathing Suits For The Hottest Photo Shoot We’ve Ever Seen

The Jenner sisters have really outdone themselves! Kendall and Kylie posed up for a new photo shoot on the beach, where the pair wore matching swimsuits for the sexy set of pictures.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner had one amazing day on the Bahamas beach in a set of new images from a photo shoot that were shared on Instagram. In the set of images posted on March 3, and captured by photographer Amber Asaly, the Lip Kit mogul, 22, and runway model, 24, sported sexy bathing suits with cutouts. The yellow swimsuits with green and blue highlights were the centerpiece of the photos, where Kendall and Kylie were captured lounging on the beach and posing outside a tropical getaway. Kendall showed off her incredibly long legs and bare backside in the series of photos, while Kylie’s impressively toned core was on full display in her wrapped one piece for Instagram users to see. Throughout the images, it was almost too difficult to figure out which sister was which! You can see the images here and here.

But that wasn’t all the sisters shared to they social media accounts. On the same day that Kylie posted the photo shoot with her sister, she also shared two images of herself rocking a brown and gold bikini with a sun-kissed filter. In the first image from the carousel post, Kylie showed off her strong core and new honey-colored hair. Furthermore, Kylie loved the pic so much she made the first image her new profile picture on Instagram! “Talk to me nice,” she captioned the two pics, which you can see here.

Kendall also got in on swimsuit season just like her little sister! The model posted a series of photos to her own Instagram wearing a multi-colored strapless string bikini. Kendall’s fit figure was on full display in the images, which she captured inside and outside working on her tan. Kendall captioned series of photos, “me and this bikini: a love story.” You can see the images here.

While Kendall and Kylie may have been having a beachin‘ day showing off some new swimwear and their favorite pieces, these sisters also know how to spend some downtime together. On March 2, Kylie captured her older sister hooked up to an IV drip while the pair enjoyed the latest episode of The Bachelor. Panning her camera over the Kendall, Kylie stroked her big sister’s hand while they watched the reality TV series. With these two so busy with their various business ventures and career paths, it can only be assumed that it’s difficult for them to find time for one another. But with this latest photo shoot and their evening in, fans know that Kendall and Kylie are really killin’ it when it comes to their sisterly bond.