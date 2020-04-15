Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Channels Kim Possible In Crop Top & Stylish Green Pants — See Pic

Call her, beep her, if you want to reach her! Madelaine Petsch looked just like Kim Possible in this new pic she posted while in quarantine.

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch totally channeled the iconic Disney character Kim Possible in a new Instagram photo. The 25-year-old took to social media on April 14 to post a pic from her quarantine quarters. “self timer >,” Madelaine captioned the snap, adding an eye roll emoji. The actress, who is best known for playing Cheryl Blossom in the CW series, rocked a midriff baring outfit including a black crop top and high-waisted army green pants. Madelaine paired the ‘fit with black combat boots and allowed her long red hair to flow down past her shoulders — just like Kim Possible! The carousel post, which showed the TV star in lockdown at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, also featured a pic of her snuggling with her pup.

In the snap, Madelaine softly kisses her tiny, fluffy dog, and fans couldn’t believe how great she looked. “OMG! You are so beautiful!,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “when you look like a model 24/7.” Many followers also pointed out the similarities between Madelaine and the Disney character from our childhoods. “I’m getting serious Kim Possible vibes” one wrote, while another dubbed her, “mads possible.”

Fans know just how stylish Madelaine is, and in May 2019 she launched a capsule collection, M3, with Privé Revaux. The actress showcased her second collection with the celebrity eyewear company, including the three new styles — the Monroe, the Matrix, and the Mads. In addition to showing off her new collab, she got to spill some Riverdale goodness, and spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about her hopes for season four of the show.

“As an audience member I would want to see Cheryl happy. But as an actor, it’s so much more fun and challenging to see her doing all the ping-ponging that she does emotionally. I think it’d be really great to see her kind of delve into therapy finally so that she can come to terms with the loss of her brother, or maybe not loss of her brother,” she revealed. “There are so many things she has to deal with, it’d be nice to see her actually do that. The show goes in such different directions you can never guess what happens, but I would just love to see Cheryl and Toni stay together.”