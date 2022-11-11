Rita Ora’s Boyfriend History, From Bruno Mars To Taika Waititi

Rita Ora is a British singer with a number of hits, as well as a judge on ‘The Masked Singer.’

Rita Ora has dated a number of stars like Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris, and more.

Rita Ora married Taika Waititi in 2022.

Rita Ora has been one of the most popular singers for a decade! After dropping her breakout hit “Hot Right Now” in 2012, she’s dropped a number of popular tracks and collaborated with some of the biggest names in music like Iggy Azaela, Liam Payne, and many more. Besides her epic music career, Rita, 31, has dabbled in acting, appearing in the 50 Shades of Grey films. She’s also appeared on a number of popular reality shows like The Voice UK, America’s Next Top Model, and most recently, as one of the judges on The Masked Singer.

Throughout her career, Rita has had a series of high profile romances with plenty of other huge stars, but in 2021, it seems like she found the one in Taika Waititi! The pair got married in an intimate ceremony, and they seem super happy. Find out more about Rita’s past romances here!

Bruno Mars

Before she was a household name, Rita had a brief romance with another star before he was an international sensation: Bruno Mars! Rita opened up about her young romance with the “Just the Way You Are” singer in a 2012 interview with The Sun. “We met in 2009. I was 18 and starting out at Roc Nation. Bruno was unknown back then too,” she said, per Complex.

While their relationship was amazing, Rita admitted that it was too much once they both started succeeding in the music business. “Our time together was wonderful. But once we got famous, work got in the way,” she continued. “We ended it last year. But we remained close. And when we were together we were so happy.”

Rob Kardashian

Early in her fame, the “Let You Love Me” singer had a very brief (only two-months long) relationship with none other than Rob Kardashian in October 2012. Years after they split, Rita reflected on the relationship briefly in a 2020 interview with The Sunday Times. Although at first she said that she “forgot” that they were together, it doesn’t seem like things ended on bad terms. “I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember,” she said.

Drake

Another famous musician that Rita was once rumored to be romantically tied to was Canadian rapper Drake. Rita collaborated with the “God’s Plan” songwriter for her track “R.I.P.” which Drake claimed to have originally written for Rihanna. While the pair never confirmed whether or not they were romantically involved, Drake did open up about how close they were and a ring that she gave him in a 2012 interview with KISS FM. “Rita actually gave me this ring. We’re dear friends. ‘R.I.P.’ is a song that I originally wrote for Rihanna [and she] actually didn’t take the song … Rita expressed interest in it and anything I can do for Rita, I will do,” he said.

Calvin Harris

Once Rita became famous one of her long-lasting public relationships was with DJ Calvin Harris. The pair dated for about a year from 2013 until 2014. The relationship came to an end when Calvin publicly announced their breakup in a tweet. “To address speculation – myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago,” he wrote, per Insider. “She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best.”

While the breakup seemed amicable enough, Rita later claimed Calvin blocked her from performing “I Will Never Let You Down” at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards in an interview with Ryan Seacrest. When Ryan asked why not, she said, “Ask Calvin,” because he was the songwriter. Harris wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he “had a damn good reason” to block it. Despite some bad blood at the time, it appears that both have moved on.

Ricky Hil

After the split from Calvin, Rita was romantically tied to Tommy Hilfiger’s son Ricky Hil a few months after the split. They were seen out and about together on a number of occasions, but nearly a year later, a source revealed that the two had a “mutual” breakup to Page Six. The insider told outlet that the fashion designer’s son “had been troubled by her flirtatious behavior with other people in the music business and on her show The X Factor UK.”

A$AP Rocky

One of the more shocking encounters is Rihanna’s current boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The rapper made a claim that he’d had a sexual encounter with Rita on his 2015 track “Better Things.” While it’s not clear if the rapper’s lyrics ring true, Rita called him out for the misogynistic lines. ” I don’t want people to think it’s OK to speak about women like that. That’s it,” she said in an interview with Hot 97 at the time, per Billboard.

Shortly after the track dropped, Rocky explained his reasoning behind the song. “I just want to clarify, this isn’t me saying, people don’t go listen to Rita Ora, or she’s an ugly person or nothing, I’m not saying she’s a terrible person, I’m just saying that when I was in a relationship and I did things with her that I wasn’t supposed to do, she had a big mouth,” he said in a BBC Radio 1 interview. He later admitted that the line was “tasteless” in an interview with The Guardian.

Travis Barker

Years before he was Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker had a brief fling with Rita in October 2015. Rita and the pop-punk drummer first met at the Power 106 All Stars game, as Travis shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram, and shortly after it was revealed that the two musicians were dating, per E! News. Travis said that the two had similar taste in music in an interview with E! News, but just weeks after getting together, the pair split, per DailyMail.

Andrew Watt

One of Rita’s long-term boyfriends was producer Andrew Watt. The musician has worked with tons of big names across genres like Justin Bieber, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus and many more. The pair first got together in 2016 but had a bit of an on-and-off romance, having broken up in 2018. After briefly reconciling in 2019, the couple called it quits for good later that year, according to Yahoo News.

Andrew Garfield

While he mainly tries to keep his private life to himself, Rita did date The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield for some time in 2018. She admitted to feeling “great” while they were dating in an interview with People at the time. After a few months together, Rita and Andrew split up in March 2019, according to Cosmopolitan. Sources close to Rita admitted that The Social Network star was looking for something more private to The Sun. “Her career is going from strength to strength and lives her life in the spotlight but he told her he wanted to lead a more private life,” they said.

Taika Waititi

After splitting from Andrew in 2019, Rita met her next boyfriend Taika Waititi in 2021. The pair went public with their romance at the premiere of Suicide Squad in August 2021. After almost a year of dating, the couple got engaged in June 2022. After a year of dating, the couple said their “I do’s” in a very private and intimate ceremony.