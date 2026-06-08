‘Ride or Die’ Starring Octavia Spencer & Hannah Waddingham: Release Date, How to Watch & More Updates

Image Credit: Prime

Two of Hollywood’s most powerful leading women in an action-packed series? Count us in! Hannah Waddingham and Octavis Spencer hit the road together and fight off crime in their upcoming show, Ride or Die. The series is bound to give us a summer to remember, and no — this isn’t a revival of Thelma & Louise.

According to an official description of the show, Ride or Die follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia) and Judith Burton (Hannah), “who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past, and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they’re forced to go on the run together. It’s a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels.”

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled everything you need to know about Octavia and Hannah’s Ride or Die series!

When Does Ride or Die Come Out? See Release Date

Ride or Die will premiere on July 15, 2026. All eight episodes of the debut season are expected to drop on the same day.

Who Is in the Ride or Die Cast?

In addition to Hannah and Octavia, the rest of the featured cast in Ride or Die includes Bill Nighy as The Director, Ed Skrein as Billy Donovan, Sylvia Hoeks as Ana, Calam Lynch as Sam, Savannah Steyn as Queenie, Jamie Parker as David, Kathryn Drysdale as Amanda, Fernando Santos as Diego and Jackie Ido as Jacques.

Octavia is an accomplished actress, having built her portfolio of roles and accolades over the years. As the recipient of an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award and a Golden Globe Award, the Alabama native is best known for her performances in The Help, Fruitvale Station, The Divergent Series, Mom, Truth Be Told and Self Made.

As for Hannah, the English actress has earned a Primetime Emmy Award, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award throughout her career so far. She is best known for her roles in Ted Lasso, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Hocus Pocus 2, The Woman in Cabin 10 and Sex Education.

Where to Watch Ride or Die Episodes

All episodes of Ride or Die will stream exclusively on Prime Video this summer.