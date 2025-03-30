Was Richard Chamberlain Married? About His Partner Martin Rabbett

Richard Chamberlain had a loving relationship with his decades-long partner, Martin Rabbett. The late film and TV actor didn’t confirm his sexuality, until his 2003 memoir, Shattered Love, was published, but Richard noted that it was an open secret with his inner circle and in Hollywood. During a 2014 interview with The New York Times, the Golden Globe Award winner acknowledged the expectation to maintain his “hetero heartthrob” image.

“When you grow up in the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s being gay, it not only ain’t easy, it’s just impossible. You cannot do it,” Richard told the publication. He said he learned that “being gay was the worst thing you can possibly be. I assumed there was something terribly wrong with me. And even becoming famous and all that, it was still there.”

Nevertheless, Richard found love with Martin, and they remained close for the rest of his life. Learn more about their past relationship below.

Richard Chamberlain’s Movies & TV Shows

The Beverly Hills, California, native got his big break when he landed the role of Dr. James Kildare in the TV series Dr. Kildare. Afterward, he went on to become one of television’s most esteemed actors, winning multiple Golden Globe Awards for his performances in Shogun and The Thorn Birds.

While maintaining his TV star status, Richard landed several notable movie roles. Among his most famous projects were in The Three Musketeers, The Four Musketeers and The Return of the Musketeers, in addition to King Solomon’s Mines and Lost City of Gold. Richard also became the first actor to play Jason Bourne in the 1988 TV movie The Bourne Identity.

Was Richard Chamberlain Married?

No, Richard didn’t marry, but he was in a long-term relationship with Martin from 1977 until they stopped living together sometimes in the early 2010s.

Who Is Martin Rabbett?

Martin is an actor, producer and writer, according to his IMDb page. Although he and Richard apparently broke up at one point, Martin’s IMDb indicates that he is the “longtime companion” of the Dr. Kildare alum, and they had “been together over 40 years.”

During Richard’s 2014 interview with The New York Times, the Shogun alum revealed that he moved back to Los Angeles and out of Hawaii, where he and Martin had lived for 30 years.

“We don’t live together anymore, and we’re much better friends than we’ve ever been,” Richard said. “So, I’m in the business of advising people who are married, etc., to get another house.”

Martin provided a statement to Variety regarding his late partner’s death in March 2025. “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” the statement read. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Did Richard Chamberlain Have Children?

No, Richard did not have children.