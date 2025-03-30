Richard Chamberlain’s Net Worth: About the Late Actor’s Career

Image Credit: Getty Images

Richard Chamberlain was an accomplished actor and singer. After rising to fame as a teen idol from the series Dr. Kildare, the Beverly Hills, California, native branched out into various film and TV roles, likely increasing his net worth and setting himself up for incoming on-screen opportunities. Thanks to his hard work, Chamberlain won multiple Golden Globe Awards. Although the late 90-year-old died just days shy from his next birthday, fans are remembering him for his legacy.

It was Chamberlain’s longtime partner, Martin Rabbett, who acknowleged the news of his death in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” Rabbett said. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Below, learn more about Chamberlain’s life, career and legacy.

It was such an honor to work with Richard Chamberlain on his final film, NIGHTMARE CINEMA, where @joe_dante riffed on the actor’s iconic ‘Dr. Kildare’ role in such fun and twisted ways. RIP, Richard. I hope you remember to stop and ask God this question when you meet Him — pic.twitter.com/shhWm41L1Y — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) March 30, 2025

Richard Chamberlain’s Movies & TV Shows

One of Chamberlain’s earliest and most famous television roles was playing Dr. James Kildare in Dr. Kildare. Over the next decade, the actor became one of the most notable names on TV, landing roles in the miniseries Centennial, Shogun and The Thorn Birds.

It didn’t take long for Chamberlain to solidify his movie star status too. He became the first actor to play Jason Bourne in the 1988 TV film The Bourne Identity, and he appeared in the Musketeers film trilogy in The Three Musketeers, The Four Musketeers and The Return of the Musketeers. Among his other notable films include King Solomon’s Mines and Lost City of Gold.

Richard Chamberlain’s Net Worth

Chamberlain steadily increased his fortune over time thanks to his long and successful acting career. As of 2025, he had a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Was Richard Chamberlain Married?

No, Chamberlain never married, but he was in a decades-long relationship with his longtime partner, fellow actor Rabbett. The couple lived together in Hawaii for years until the 2010s when they appeared to have split. Chamberlain told The New York Times in a 2014 interview, “We don’t live together anymore, and we’re much better friends than we’ve ever been. So, I’m in the business of advising people who are married, etc., to get another house.”

Did Richard Chamberlain Have Kids?

No, Chamberlain did not have children.

How Did Richard Chamberlain Die?

Unfortunately, Chamberlain died just two days away from his 91st birthday in March 2025. Publicist Harlan Boll told Variety that the actor died in Waimanalo, Hawai’i, from complications following a stroke.