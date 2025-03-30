Search

Richard Chamberlain’s Cause of Death: How the Late Actor Died

The 'Dr. Kildare' alum's publicist revealed that he died following a health setback.

March 30, 2025 2:01PM EDT
Richard Chamberlain's Cause of Death: How the Late Actor Died
Richard Chamberlain died just two days before his 91st birthday on March 29, 2025. The esteemed film, TV and theatrical actor was a highly accomplished Hollywood veteran. Amid the news of Chamberlain’s death, fans are mourning the loss and wondering how he died when no health issues had been revealed.

Below, learn more about Chamberlain’s career and his life.

Richard Chamberlain’s Movies & TV Shows

Chamberlain landed his breakout role, Dr. James Kildare, in the television series Dr. Kildare. After that, the Beverly Hills, California, native went on to win Golden Globe Awards for his performances in Shogun and The Thorn Birds.

In film, Chamberlain was lauded for several notable performances. Among his most famous movies were The Three Musketeers, The Four Musketeers and The Return of the Musketeers, as well as King Solomon’s Mines and Lost City of Gold. Chamberlain was also the first actor to play Jason Bourne in the 1988 TV movie The Bourne Identity. 

How Did Richard Chamberlain Die?

Chamberlain died from complications following a stroke in Waimanalo, Hawai’i, publicist Harlan Boll told Variety.

Who Is Richard Chamberlain’s Partner?

Martin Rabbett is Chamberlain’s decades-long partner. Like Chamberlain, Rabbett is a fellow actor, and he’s a writer and a producer, according to his IMDb profile, which also indicates that Rabbett and Chamberlain had “been together over 40 years.”

In 2014, Richard spoke with The New York Times, and briefly touched on his and Rabbett’s relationship. The Shogun alum revealed that he moved out of Hawaii, where he and Martin had lived for 30 years.

“We don’t live together anymore, and we’re much better friends than we’ve ever been,” Chamberlain said at the time. “So, I’m in the business of advising people who are married, etc., to get another house.”

In March 2025, Rabbett shared a statement with Variety, paying tribute to his longtime partner’s death.

“Our beloved Richard is with the angels now,” Rabbett said. “He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure.”

Was Richard Chamberlain Married?

No, Chamberlain was not married to Rabbett. However, the couple shared a life together in Hawaii for about 30 years.

Richard Chamberlain’s Net Worth

As of March 2025, Chamberlain had a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.