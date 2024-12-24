What Restaurants & Fast-Food Chains Are Open on Christmas Eve 2024?

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s Christmas Eve, which means some people are out last-minute shopping, but rushing through stores for holiday gifts can work up an appetite. Fast-food chains are typically the easiest places to grab a cup of coffee, a burger or a sandwich during a hectic day. So, which restaurants are open? The answer depends on which ones are closest to you and their individual hours.

Since President Joe Biden gave federal employees the day off on December 24, 2024, some Americans have been confused about what this means. People wondered if this meant that Christmas Eve was a federal holiday this year.

“All executive departments and agencies of the federal government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day,” Biden’s executive order declared. “The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2024, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.”

Find out which fast-food locations and restaurants are open on Christmas Eve this year.

Starbucks Hours on Christmas Eve

It depends on your local store, but for the most part, Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Eve. They are also open on Christmas Day but with limited hours.

Dunkin’ Donuts Hours on Christmas Eve

All Dunkin’ store hours depend on their location, but almost all locations are open for most of the day on December 24.

Chipotle Hours on Christmas Eve

Chipotle locations will close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to USA Today.

Chick-fil-A Christmas Eve Hours

Most Chick-fil-A stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but some locations have limited hours, according to USA Today.

McDonald’s Hours on Christmas Eve

McDonald’s locations are open on December 24, but each store’s hours vary.

Burger King Christmas Eve Hours

Burger King’s hours differ by location, but the fast-food restaurant is open on Christmas Eve.

Wendy’s Christmas Eve Hours

Like other fast-food restaurants, Wendy’s locations on Christmas Eve differ by location.

Applebee’s Christmas Eve Hours

According to USA Today, select Applebee’s locations are open on Christmas Eve, and some will have reduced hours.