Fast-Food Restaurants Open on Christmas Day: McDonald’s, Starbucks & More

It’s Christmas, but not everyone is sitting inside watching holiday movies. Fast-food chains are typically the easiest places to grab a cup of coffee, a burger or a sandwich during a hectic day. So, which restaurants are open? The answer depends on which ones are closest to you and their individual hours.

Since President Joe Biden gave federal employees the day off on December 24, 2024, some Americans were confused about what that meant. People wondered if Christmas Eve was a federal holiday this year.

“All executive departments and agencies of the federal government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the day before Christmas Day,” Biden’s executive order declared. “The heads of executive departments and agencies may determine that certain offices and installations of their organizations, or parts thereof, must remain open and that certain employees must report for duty on December 24, 2024, for reasons of national security, defense, or other public need.”

Starbucks Hours on Christmas Day

It depends on your local store, but for the most part, Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Day with different hours.

Dunkin’ Donuts Hours on Christmas Day

All Dunkin’ store hours depend on their location, but almost all locations are open for most of the day on December 25 with reduced hours.

IHOP Christmas Day Hours

Most IHOP restaurants are open to grab some pancakes and a plentiful breakfast, but hours may be limited in observance of Christmas.

Chick-fil-A Christmas Day Hours

Chick-fil-A stores are closed on Christmas Day every year.

McDonald’s Hours on Christmas Day

McDonald’s locations are open on December 25, but each store’s hours vary. You should double check your local McDonald’s for their holiday hours.

Burger King Christmas Day Hours

Burger King locations’ hours differ, but the fast-food restaurant is open on Christmas Day.

Wendy’s Christmas Day Hours

Wendy’s announced on its website that their locations are open on Christmas Day in its announcement that read, “Just like Christmas Eve, Wendy’s locations will have their lights on this Christmas [Day], ensuring that your day can be merry and bright (with a Frosty treat in hand). Make sure to visit our location finder for the most-up-to-date information on your local Wendy’s restaurant.”

Applebee’s Christmas Day Hours

Applebee’s website indicates that each of its locations have different hours on Christmas Day.