Changes are underway following the January 20, 2025, inauguration of President Donald Trump. Rumors have emerged that a government website directing women to information on reproductive rights has disappeared as of Monday. Read below to find out if ReproductiveRights.gov has really gone offline and more info.

What is ReproductiveRights.gov?

According to Newsweek, ReproductiveRights.gov was launched in 2022. The site was part of a public awareness campaign surrounding reproductive health for women and directing them to information about their reproductive rights. It was launched in the wake of the decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June of 2022.

According to the outlet, an archived image of the site shows a “know your rights” section. HollywoodLife confirmed the final screenshot of the site was captured on January 15, 2025, on the Wayback Machine.

“Reproductive health care, including access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care, is an essential part of your health and well-being,” the archived page reads. “While Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion remains legal in many states, and other reproductive health care services remain protected by law. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is committed to providing you with accurate and up-to-date information about access to and coverage of reproductive health care and resources. Our goal is to make sure you have appropriate information and support.”

It added, “Below you will find information on your right to access reproductive health care, what your health insurance is required to cover, and where to go if you need health insurance.”

Did the ReproductiveRights.gov Website Shut Down?

ReproductiveRights.gov is currently inaccessible. It’s unclear exactly when the site went offline, though CBS reported Monday night following Trump’s inauguration that the site had gone down sometime between January 15 and January 20.

Who is in Charge of the Department of Health & Human Services?

Xavier Becerra led the Department of Health and Human Services until January 20. According to NPR, the Democrat took up the job under former President Joe Biden in 2021. Robert F. Kenndy Jr‘s controversial nomination for Health and Human Services secretary under Trump has reportedly stalled, according to US News and World Report. Dorothy Fink, an endocrinologist, is currently the acting as an interim secretary of the department.