Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama & More React To Roe V Wade Being Overturned 1 Year Later

Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton led the charge in protesting the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade one year after the divisive decision was made on June 24, 2022. The three powerful political stars took to their social media to ask followers to keep hope alive and to keep fighting after the right to an abortion in every state was taken away. “There is a reproductive health care crisis in America and we will continue fighting to protect women’s health and the right to make decisions about one’s own body,” the Vice-President tweeted.

One year after the Dobbs decision, extremist so-called leaders have enacted laws that ban abortion, some without exceptions for survivors of the crimes of rape and incest. pic.twitter.com/g91USvlnKI — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 24, 2023

And Kamala didn’t stop there. She also let followers know what she and President Joe Biden were planning to do about the ruling, saying, “Extremists in Congress plan to ban abortion nationwide—President @JoeBiden and I will not accept that.” She also shared, “Democrats are fighting for reproductive rights and legislation that restores the protections of Roe v. Wade. And the majority of Americans are with us.”

View Related Gallery Women's March For Abortion Rights 2021: Photos From Around The World October 2, 2021, Austin, TX, United States: Several thousand Texas women rally at the Capitol south steps to protest recent Texas laws passed restricting women's right to abortion. A restrictive Texas abortion law makes it a crime to have an abortion after six weeks in most cases.

Kamala’s majority reference comes as a new poll released by Gallup shows that 61% of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A record-high 69% of Americans also say abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy and 52% say abortion is morally acceptable.

On days like this, it’s important to remember that change won’t happen overnight. It may take years to achieve the outcome that we want to see. That’s why it’s critical we support organizations on the ground who are putting in the work every day to make a difference. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2023

In fact, a majority of Americans supported abortion rights even before the Supreme Court issued the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. As the Gallup poll shows, those numbers have gone up since the decision, especially as incidents where women face life-threatening situations due to untreated miscarriages have become public. Shockingly, there have been cases where girls as young as ten years old have had to travel across state lines in order to receive the necessary healthcare they deserve. These alarming instances shed light on the challenges and obstacles faced by vulnerable populations in obtaining the essential medical services they require.

These harrowing situations are what Kamala, Michelle and Hillary are protesting. Michelle tweeted words of hope, saying, “On days like this, it’s important to remember that change won’t happen overnight. It may take years to achieve the outcome that we want to see. That’s why it’s critical we support organizations on the ground who are putting in the work every day to make a difference.” And Hillary doubled down on the new Gallup poll, writing, “One year after the fall of Roe, remember: Americans overwhelmingly oppose banning abortion.”

One year after the fall of Roe, remember: Americans overwhelmingly oppose banning abortion. pic.twitter.com/AHs6kr3iwm — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2023

Hillary’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, went even harder, revealing her anger a year after Judge Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett asserted that the power to determine abortion rights should be entrusted to the elected representatives of the people at the state level. During a health summit in Aspen on June 23, the young activist said, “I’m really f****** angry and that’s an uncomfortable place to be. I’m really angry because we know women have died.” Her impassioned speech went viral, watch below.

Chelsea Clinton speaks for me as well. pic.twitter.com/GOx11c6c4L — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 23, 2023

As expected, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Sophia Bush also joined in the voices against the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Keep scrolling to see their reactions, below.

After the Supreme Court's extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I signed an executive order to safeguard access to health care services like abortion and promote the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics—but Congress must do more. pic.twitter.com/3re4z4xoni — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 24, 2023

President Biden fired up his Twitter account with messages, photos and clips showing his disappointment in the ruling one year later. “After the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I signed an executive order to safeguard access to health care services like abortion and promote the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics—but Congress must do more.”

You know why anti-choice zealots who support the overturning of Roe V Wade refuse to call for the men who cause pregnancies to take any financial responsibility from the moment of conception until adulthood? Because it’s not about “life”. It’s about controlling women. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 23, 2023

Actor Bradley Whitford wasn’t shy when he took to his social media to lambast the Supreme Court’s jaw-dropping move last June. “You know why anti-choice zealots who support the overturning of Roe V Wade refuse to call for the men who cause pregnancies to take any financial responsibility from the moment of conception until adulthood? Because it’s not about “life”. It’s about controlling women.”

It’s been a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Since then, 14 states have banned most abortions, leaving millions of women and girls with nowhere to turn for the care they need. And yet, there are reasons to hope. After Roe v. Wade was overturned, voters in… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2023

Charmed star Alyssa retweeted a post from Biden, which was simply, “Congress must act: Restore Roe.” Last year, soon after the overturn decision, Alyssa asked for more celebrities to speak up about the matter. “I see all of you celebrities and influencers who are too scared to use you voice on behalf of reproductive Justice. I see you talking about diets and make up and your new movies as our right to bodily autonomy is being stripped away from us. We need you. Get engaged.”

Today marks exactly one year since the republican Supreme Court destroyed Roe v. Wade. When we tried *twice* last Congress to keep Roe as the law of the land, every single republican in Congress voted no. Do not forget it. pic.twitter.com/EMYZxhTFwt — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) June 24, 2023

One Tree Hill star Sophia retweeted a post (above) from New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell. It read: “Today marks exactly one year since the republican Supreme Court destroyed Roe v. Wade. When we tried *twice* last Congress to keep Roe as the law of the land, every single republican in Congress voted no. Do not forget it.”