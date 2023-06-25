Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama & More React To Roe V Wade Being Overturned 1 Year Later

Politicians and celebs joined forces to continue to voice their dissent a year after the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion.

June 25, 2023 3:28PM EDT
Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Miami, Florida, USA, 03 May 2022. According to the leaked report, obtained by Politico, the high court has cast an initial vote to strike down the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade. Pro choice demonstrators protest in reaction to leaked draft document that Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, Miami, USA - 03 May 2022
Actress Busy Philipps cheers while awaiting arrest during a protest and mass civil disobedience action for reproductive rights hosted by the Center for Popular Democracy at the Supreme Court. The event comes less than a week after the Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. JWHO, overturning Roe v. Wade and reversing the federal right to abortion access. Mass civil disobedience for reproductive rights, Washington, United States - 30 Jun 2022
Actress Busy Philipps is arrested at a protest and mass civil disobedience action for reproductive rights hosted by the Center for Popular Democracy at the Supreme Court. The event comes less than a week after the Court issued its opinion in Dobbs v. JWHO, overturning Roe v. Wade and reversing the federal right to abortion access. Mass civil disobedience for reproductive rights, Washington, United States - 30 Jun 2022
Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton led the charge in protesting the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade one year after the divisive decision was made on June 24, 2022. The three powerful political stars took to their social media to ask followers to keep hope alive and to keep fighting after the right to an abortion in every state was taken away. “There is a reproductive health care crisis in America and we will continue fighting to protect women’s health and the right to make decisions about one’s own body,” the Vice-President tweeted.

And Kamala didn’t stop there. She also let followers know what she and President Joe Biden were planning to do about the ruling, saying, “Extremists in Congress plan to ban abortion nationwide—President @JoeBiden and I will not accept that.” She also shared, “Democrats are fighting for reproductive rights and legislation that restores the protections of Roe v. Wade. And the majority of Americans are with us.”

Kamala’s majority reference comes as a new poll released by Gallup shows that 61% of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A record-high 69% of Americans also say abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy and 52% say abortion is morally acceptable.

In fact, a majority of Americans supported abortion rights even before the Supreme Court issued the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. As the Gallup poll shows, those numbers have gone up since the decision, especially as incidents where women face life-threatening situations due to untreated miscarriages have become public. Shockingly, there have been cases where girls as young as ten years old have had to travel across state lines in order to receive the necessary healthcare they deserve. These alarming instances shed light on the challenges and obstacles faced by vulnerable populations in obtaining the essential medical services they require.

These harrowing situations are what Kamala, Michelle and Hillary are protesting. Michelle tweeted words of hope, saying, “On days like this, it’s important to remember that change won’t happen overnight. It may take years to achieve the outcome that we want to see. That’s why it’s critical we support organizations on the ground who are putting in the work every day to make a difference.” And Hillary doubled down on the new Gallup poll, writing, “One year after the fall of Roe, remember: Americans overwhelmingly oppose banning abortion.”

Hillary’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, went even harder, revealing her anger a year after Judge Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett asserted that the power to determine abortion rights should be entrusted to the elected representatives of the people at the state level. During a health summit in Aspen on June 23, the young activist said, “I’m really f****** angry and that’s an uncomfortable place to be. I’m really angry because we know women have died.” Her impassioned speech went viral, watch below.

As expected, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Sophia Bush also joined in the voices against the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Keep scrolling to see their reactions, below.

President Biden fired up his Twitter account with messages, photos and clips showing his disappointment in the ruling one year later. “After the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I signed an executive order to safeguard access to health care services like abortion and promote the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics—but Congress must do more.”

Actor Bradley Whitford wasn’t shy when he took to his social media to lambast the Supreme Court’s jaw-dropping move last June. “You know why anti-choice zealots who support the overturning of Roe V Wade refuse to call for the men who cause pregnancies to take any financial responsibility from the moment of conception until adulthood? Because it’s not about “life”. It’s about controlling women.”

Charmed star Alyssa retweeted a post from Biden, which was simply, “Congress must act: Restore Roe.” Last year, soon after the overturn decision, Alyssa asked for more celebrities to speak up about the matter. “I see all of you celebrities and influencers who are too scared to use you voice on behalf of reproductive Justice. I see you talking about diets and make up and your new movies as our right to bodily autonomy is being stripped away from us. We need you. Get engaged.”

One Tree Hill star Sophia retweeted a post (above) from New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell. It read: “Today marks exactly one year since the republican Supreme Court destroyed Roe v. Wade. When we tried *twice* last Congress to keep Roe as the law of the land, every single republican in Congress voted no. Do not forget it.”

