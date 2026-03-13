‘Reminders of Him’ Movie: Meet the Cast, See Book Comparison & More

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Colleen Hoover has taken another one of her works to the big screen. The author, who’s behind It Ends With Us and Regretting You, worked with another cast and crew to recreate a film adaptation of Reminders of Him, which follows Kenna Rowan as she tries to regain custody of her daughter, Diem, years after serving prison time for a car accident she was in with her late boyfriend, Scotty Landry.

As expected with any book-to-screen adaptation, the Reminders of Him movie differs from Colleen’s original material, and fans noticed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Reminders of Him.

Reminders of Him Movie Cast: Meet the Actors

Maika Monroe, known for her scream queen roles, plays Kenna Rowan in the film. Kenna is an ex-convict who served seven years in prison for a car crash. Tell Me Lies‘ Tyriq Withers plays Ledger Ward, a former NFL player and local bar owner, and Outer Banks‘ Rudy Pankow portrays Scotty Landry, Kenna’s boyfriend, who died in the car crash.

The rest of the main cast features Lauren Graham as Grace Landry, Bradley Whitford as Patrick Landry, Lainey Wilson as Amy and Jennifer Robertson as Ruth.

Can I Stream Reminders of Him?

Not right now. Reminders of Him was released in theaters on March 13, 2026. A streaming release date has not been announced at the time of publication.

What’s Different Between the Reminders of Him Movie vs. the Book?

Fans of the original book noticed one major difference between the movie and the book: the omission of the sex scene between Kenna and Ledger. And it turns out that the cast and crew filmed the scene, but it didn’t make the cut.

“I shot it. We shot it,” director Vanessa Caswill told People after the film premiered. “And it’s not there, sadly.” When asked if the graphic intimacy would have affected the film’s PG-13 rating, Vanssa admitted, “Partly. Actually, the studio really loved the sex scene. They were like, ‘This is a good sex scene!’”

During a separate interview with Deadline, Vanessa was asked how she approached directing a film adaptation of Colleen’s book.

“I feel like, if there is source material, for me, personally, I really want to delve into that source material. And I use for all of those projects you just mentioned, I use the book as, like the Bible, and I feel like it offers me so many clues and extra things that I wouldn’t get if I if I’d just been given the screenplay,” the filmmaker said. “So, I value the book very much, and I’m obviously really well aware of, certainly in this case, Colleen Hoover has a huge amount of fans, and they love this book and wanting to create something A), that Colleen felt was true to her book, and B), that her fans would feel that way about. The only way to try and do that is to just try and capture the essence of everything that’s in the book as much as possible. And it’s tricky, because anyone who reads a book is going to have a personal interpretation, so you’re never going to win on all levels. I do feel like the essence of that book, and the thing that Colleen was writing about even in the subconscious, is there on the screen.”