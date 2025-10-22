‘Regretting You’ Movie Cast: A Full Guide From McKenna Grace to Dave Franco

Image Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Regretting You is one of this year’s hottest romance dramas, and with any book-to-screen adaptation, a star-studded cast is a given! Based on Colleen Hoover‘s work of the same name, the Paramount Pictures film follows a mother and daughter as they struggle to come to terms with a major personal loss and betrayal while finding their own paths.

Below, meet the main cast of Regretting You in our guide.

Allison Williams – Morgan Grant

Allison plays the main role of Morgan Grant, a 35-year-old who has dedicated the past 16 years of her life to raising her child, Clara, with her husband and high school sweetheart, Chris. Chris dies in a sudden car accident, and Morgan discovers he was having an affair with her sister, Jenny.

Before Regretting You, Allison was seen in a variety of films – especially in the horror genre. She starred in Get Out, M3GAN and the upcoming sequel, M3GAN 2.0. She’s also known for her television roles in Girls, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Fellow Travelers.

Dave Franco – Jonah Sullivan

Dave plays the widowed Jonah, whose wife, Jenny, dies and was having an affair with Chris Grant. As fans know, Dave has quite a lengthy portfolio of work as a director, actor and writer. He previously stared in 21 Jump Street and its sequel film, 22 Jump Street, Neighbors and Neighbors 2 and the Now You See Me franchise.

McKenna Grace – Clara Grant

McKenna portrays Clara, the teenage daughter of Morgan who falls in love with the local bad boy, Miller, and grieves her late father’s tragic death. As TV and film fans know, McKenna previously played a bunch of younger versions of older characters, including in I, Tonya, The Haunting of Hill House and Malignant, but she’s also been featured in numerous movies in main roles.

McKenna also starred in Young Sheldon. and she will be in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping.

Mason Thames – Miller Adams

Mason is another star that’s been on the rise for years. He plays the role of town bad boy Miller, who falls for Clara. Mason is best known for his performances in The Black Phone and its 2025 sequel and How to Train Your Dragon.

Willa Fitzgerald – Jenny Davidson

Willa is playing Jenny, Morgan’s sister who dies alongside Chris in a car accident. The actress has been seen in countless television projects, including in Scream, Little Women, Reacher, The Fall of the House of Usher and Pulse.

Scott Eastwood – Chris Grant

Scott, son of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, plays Chris Grant, the father of Clara who dies in a car accident. His affair with Jenny comes to light after his death. Scott has starred in a number of films, with his most popular being Invictus, Trouble with the Curve, The Longest Ride, The Outpost and Tin Soldier.