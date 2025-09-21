Reese Witherspoon’s Husband: All About Her Marriages & Past Relationships

Reese Witherspoon has been a few public relationships. The Morning Show star and her ex-husband Jim Toth announced their divorce via Instagram on March 24, 2023. She married the talent agent over a decade beforehand, and they grew apart. Before Jim, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe. Reese’s two marriages led to the births of her three children: Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

Reese and Jim finalized their divorce nearly five months after announcing their split on August 2, 2023. The pair filed paperwork in Nashville, Tennessee to declare themselves “legally single,” finalizing the split.

In September 2025, Reese opened up about a past toxic relationship on “The Interview” podcast without revealing the name of the boyfriend she was referring to.

“You get into relationships that don’t work for you, and sometimes you don’t even see the dynamics that are happening,” Reese said. “It took me a while to reconstitute myself. My spirit had been diminished because I thought all those awful things that person said about me were true. I had to rewire my brain.”

Below, learn more about Jim, Ryan and Reese’s other past relationships.

Ryan Phillippe

Reese met her first husband at her 21st birthday party in March 1997. “I crashed her party,” Ryan told The Morning Call in 1999. “I went with a friend because I knew there would be free food and drinks. I was just sitting back in the corner pounding away the drinks when somebody walked over and introduced Reese to me.” Reese, meanwhile, told Jane magazine the year after the party, “I don’t know what came over me—maybe the seven Midori sours—but I told him, ‘I think you’re my birthday present.’ He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it…how embarrassing!”

Reese and Ryan reunited to film the 1999 teen rom-com Cruel Intentions, which they starred in alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson. They fell in love on set and got engaged in December 1998. Six months later, on June 5, 1999, Reese and Ryan tied the knot at Old Wide Awake Plantation in Hollywood, South Carolina. At the time, Reese was roughly six months pregnant with their daughter Ava, who was born on September 9, 1999. Their son Deacon arrived on October 23, 2003.

In October 2006, Reese and Ryan announced that they were separating after 7 years of marriage. That November, the Walk the Line actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Years after the split, Ryan told Larry King that he thinks his and Reese’s ages played a factor in their marriage ending. “When we got together we were so young,” Ryan said in 2015. “I think it can create issues with two people in this industry because there’s so much noise that goes along with it.” Since splitting up, Reese and Ryan have remained on good terms while co-parenting Ava and Deacon. In Oct. 2021, the famous exes reunited to celebrate Deacon’s 18th birthday.

Jim Toth

Reese reportedly started dating her second husband in February 2010, roughly four years after she separated from Ryan. The Big Little Lies star met Jim as a client of Creative Artists Agency, where he serves as the co-head of motion picture talent. They got married on March 26, 2011 in Ojai, California at Reese’s ranch, which she’s since sold. After the wedding, Jim instantly became a loving stepfather to Ava and Deacon. “I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky. He’s so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed,” she told Marie Claire in Sept. 2011. “Somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children.’ And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life. And until I got remarried, I don’t think I realized how stressed I was. I feel so much relief. I don’t think I realized how stressed I was being a single parent. It was really, really stressful. It’s not easy on anybody. It’s really traumatic.”

Reese and Jim welcomed their first child together, son Tennessee, on September 27, 2012. The following year, the couple made headlines when they were arrested in Atlanta. Reese was charged with disorderly conduct, while Jim was charged with a DUI. She pleaded no-contest and had to pay a fine. Jim plead guilty and was sentenced to community service, one year of probation and an alcohol education program.

Reese and Jim’s romance has really turned into something special. The pair have traveled together and enjoy special times both as a couple and with Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. In March 2021, Reese celebrated the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary by sharing a wedding throwback pic and sweet message to her hubby. “Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together,” the actress wrote. “Here’s to many more days in the sun! I ❤️ you, JT.”

Reese Witherspoon announces her divorce! pic.twitter.com/8lvpJ8tsxK — emily miller (@emilymiller) March 24, 2023

Most recently, Reese and her former love announced they are officially calling it quits on their nearly 12-year marriage as of March 24, 2023. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the Instagram note read at the time. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they continued. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

At the time of their split, a source claimed to People that the former love birds will remain friendly. “They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone,” they said.

Most recently, on Aug. 2, 2023, The Blast reported that Reese and Jim filed paperwork with the Nashville, Tennessee courts to legally end their marriage. The ex pair have reportedly been declared “legally single” and filed a “permanent parenting plan” regarding their son with the local judge with approval at the time of their legal split. The former couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for divorce.

Who Has Reese Witherspoon Dated?

Reese has been romantically linked to a few well-known faces in Hollywood. One of her most famous relationships was with actor Jake Gyllenhaal; they were together from 2006 to 2009. Since 2024, she has been dating her current boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann, a German financier.