Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Finalize Divorce 4 Months After Split

Reese Witherspoon, 47, is a “legally single” woman, per an Aug. 2 report by The Blast. The online tabloid reported that the Legally Blonde star and her ex, Jim Toth, 53, submitted paperwork to the Nashville, Tennessee courts to “legally” declare themselves “single,” four months after they announced their split. Reese reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from Jim.

The outlet also claimed that the blonde beauty and her ex have a custody agreement set for their son, Tennessee, who they welcomed in 2012. Reese and the 53-year-old reportedly filed a “permanent parenting plan” with the local judge with approval at the time of their legal split. They both signed a prenup agreement at the time of their 2011 nuptials and have reportedly “agreed” to the terms. She is also a mother to two other kids: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, who she welcomed with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

As many know, the 47-year-old and Jim announced their split via Instagram in a since-deleted post on Mar. 24. “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they penned via an Instagram announcement at the time. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

At the end of their statement, the former love birds noted that their “priority” is their family. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.” Jim and Reese got engaged in Dec. 2010 and had their wedding in Ojai, CA in March of the following year. She was also previously married to Ryan from 1999 to 2008.

Most recently, Reese opened up about her second divorce during a rare interview with Harper’s Bazaar on Jul. 12. “When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control,” she said three weeks prior to the legal split. “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening.”