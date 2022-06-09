Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillipe Reunite For Son Deacon’s Graduation: Rare Photo

Deacon Phillippe is officially a high school graduate! The 18-year-old celebrated by posing for a family photo with his divorced parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are proud parents! The exes youngest child, Deacon Phillippe, graduated high school on June 8. Ryan took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself and Reese together, with Deacon in the middle, proudly showing off his diploma. Ryan noted that it was a home school graduation, where he served in the role of “principal,” hence his own graduation garb in the pics.

Reese and Ryan met in 1997 when she was celebrating her 21st birthday. They got engaged almost two years later in December 1998, then tied the knot the following June. The pair’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, was born in Sept. 1999, followed by Deacon in Oct. 2003. During their relationship, Reese and Ryan co-starred in Cruel Intentions together, along with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair.

In October 2006, Reese and Ryan announced that they were separating. She filed for divorce in early November of that year. The divorce was finalized in October 2007. After the split, Reese and Ryan got joint physical and legal custody of the children, and have amicably co-parented in the years since. However, it’s rare to see them in photos together, but Deacon’s graduation was definitely a great occasion!

Now, Reese is married to Jim Toth, who she started dating in February 2010. They tied the knot in March 2011 and have one son, Tennessee Toth, 9, together. Meanwhile, Ryan went on to have another daughterKai, in 2011 following his relationship with Alexis Knapp, although the two split had split in Sept. 2010.

Reese and Ryan’s children, Ava and Deacon, have become public figures in their own rights, with Instagram pages boasting hundreds of thousands of followers. Deacon often posts about his music career, while Ava’s page has more insight into her everyday and personal life. Deacon’s plans for post-high school have not been confirmed. Ava is a student at University of California Berkley.

