Gigi Hadid, Padma Lakshmi & More Celebs Rocking Red, White & Blue Bikinis

gigi hadid
Happy Fourth of July! Plenty of people will be splashing around in pools and the ocean today, but their swimsuits don’t have to be off-theme! We rounded up some of the best red, white and blue swimsuit looks ever worn by celebs.

If it’s the Fourth of July and you didn’t wear red, white or blue, did you even celebrate? But with a summer holiday typically involving some time around a pool, swimsuits need to be factored into our overall Independence Day aesthetic. Thankfully, there are plenty of bikinis in the same colors as the American flag you can wear today.

Combining the colors is obviously the most ideal choice for celebrating July 4. Gigi Hadid once wore a red and white striped bikini top with blue bottoms for a photoshoot in Miami. The top (and candy cane trim around the bottoms) evoked a very similar vibe to the American flag, making it perfect for the Fourth of July.

But if you want something that will look good all summer long, opting for a solid color is a good idea too. Padma Lakshmi looked gorgeous in a red bikini while splashing around in the ocean in Miami in Dec. 2013. Hailey Baldwin has also been spotted at the same beach, albeit in a solid white bikini that still fits the patriotic theme.

padma lakshmi
Need more bikini inspo for the Fourth of July? Just want to see pics of celebs sporting swimwear? Either way, head up to the gallery above to see stars rocking red, white and blue bikinis! Happy birthday, America!