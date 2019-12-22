23 Stars Giving Major Holiday Vibes In Red Dresses: Daisy Ridley, Bella Hadid & More

Red dresses don’t only need to be worn in the holiday season! These stars have been wearing the bold color all year long, and they’re perfect inspiration for any festive occasion you might have coming up.

If you need outfit inspiration for a last minute holiday party — look no further! Without even realizing it, these celebrities have been bringing the festive flavor all year long by wearing red dresses to red carpet events and other public appearances. Picking up a simple red dress and pairing it with a plain black heel is the perfect way to throw together a last holiday party look! Of course, some of these stars went even bigger and bolder with their looks. Just earlier this month, Daisy Ridley hit the Star Wars premiere red carpet in a deep red gown, which she paired with matching red pumps and her hair in an elegant updo.

Mariah Carey also recently got into the festive holiday spirit by wearing a red dress and white fur coat to brave the cold streets of NYC. The ensemble was absolutely perfect for the occasion, as she was donning for a performance “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” But even when it wasn’t the holidays, a lot of stars were ravishing in red this year. Camila Cabello attended Paris Fashion Week, and she wore a plunging red mini dress, which featured ruffled detailing. The outfit put her long legs on display, and she elongated them with a pair of high silver heels.

Another great, holiday-ready red look was Nicole Scherzinger’s at the 2019 Europe Music Awards. She wore a long-sleeved, sequined red mini dress, which she paired with black pumps. While a lot of ladies love rocking a bold red lip with their red ensembles, Nicole opted for a much lighter, minimal beauty look — and it totally worked.

Click through the gallery above to check out these stars and move in their red looks! The holiday season is winding down, so get inspired by these fabulous ensembles as soon as you can!