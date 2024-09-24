Rays vs. Tigers Game Today: New Time & Why It Was Rescheduled

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers fans who were planning on attending the Tuesday, September 24, game in the evening may have to change their plan. The game time has been rescheduled to an earlier time, and fans are wondering why.

Get all the details about today’s game between the Rays and the Tigers, below.

When Is the Rays vs. Tigers Game Today?

The game began at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, at Comerica Park. However, per the Tigers’ X account (formerly known as Twitter), the team updated fans that the game was “estimated” to begin at 2 p.m. instead. Earlier that day, the team acknowledged in a separate tweet that there was a “short delay,” which pushed the game time back by a half hour.

Estimated start time: 2 p.m. ET https://t.co/Pa3XfanBIP — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 24, 2024

Why Was the Rays vs. Tigers Game Time Changed?

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the weather forecast with a greater threat of inclement weather during the evening, Tuesday's start time for the Tigers-Rays game at Comerica Park has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/KKs27k44lf — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 23, 2024

According to a statement by the Tigers, the team said, “The decision was made in an effort to identify the best opportunity to play the game.”

“Due to the uncertainty surrounding the weather forecast with a greater threat of inclement weather during the evening, Tuesday’s start time for the Tigers-Rays game at Comerica Park has been moved up to 1:10 p.m,” the Tigers’ tweeted in its statement.

According to Detroit News, the Rays vs. Tigers game was originally scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. and was changed to begin at 1:10 p.m. The publication reported that the decision was made due to incoming inclement weather. Most of east coast of the United States was forewarned about weather conditions from Hurricane Helene.

How Many More Rays vs. Tigers Games Are There?

This week, there are three games in total between the Tigers and the Rays from Tuesday through Thursday. It’s not currently clear whether or not the Tigers and the Rays are planning to reschedule their upcoming games.

The last Tigers game of the MLB season is scheduled for Sunday, September 29 against the Chicago White Sox.