Rachel Zegler’s Boyfriend: Who Is the Actress Dating?

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera were in a three-year relationship before she started dating her new boyfriend. As fans of the now-former couple grapple with the news of her new romance, many are asking one question: what led to Rachel and Josh’s breakup?

Rachel and Josh first met on the set of the 2021 West Side Story remake, and they reunited on screen for the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, in 2023.

Keep reading to learn who Rachel’s new boyfriend is and what happened between her and Josh.

How Long Were Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Together?

Josh and Rachel dated from around 2021 through the end of 2024. After spending Christmas Eve together, Rachel confirmed her relationship with Josh by posting a cute selfie of the pair on Valentine’s Day 2022. The following month, Rachel called Josh the “love of my life” in her National Board of Review written acceptance speech. “I wish to extend my thanks to the love of my life, who I was blessed enough to meet on the set of this film many moons ago. Thank you for holding my hand in my dreams and in my reality. I love doing life with you. Thanks for making me laugh,” she said.

In an interview with Elle in April 2022, Rachel revealed how Josh kept her grounded as she dealt with the highs and lows of fame.

“There’s always this deep understanding of what I go through. Since [his experience was] on a different scale, he’s able to bring me back to earth and tell me when it really doesn’t matter,” Rachel shared. “Because he’s removed from it to a certain degree, he’s able to just snap me out of it, and tell me to stop checking my phone, or remind me of what actually matters, and remind me to be present, and to not focus on the opinions of 3,000 faceless strangers on the internet.”

When Did Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Break Up?

Josh and Rachel attended various Hollywood events together, including the Academy Awards and the Grammy Awards in 2022, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere in March 2023, the TIME100 Next event in October 2023 and several others. The lovebirds also went to Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party dressed up as Fred and Daphne from Scooby-Doo.

While doing press for Hunger Games, Josh spoke to People about how he felt “really lucky” to work with his girlfriend on the film. “It was a really great source of comfort for me to have her with me so far away from home. We were in a different country. We got to explore that country together. It was absolutely lovely,” he said. “I feel very fortunate.”

It’s unclear when exactly Rachel and Josh split, but the last time she left a comment on one of his Instagram posts was in November 2024.

Who Is Rachel Zegler’s New Boyfriend?

Rachel went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, her Evita co-star Nathan Louis-Fernand, in July 2025. Since the two worked together on the West End show in London, it’s likely that they met through the production.