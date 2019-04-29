Prince William & Kate Middleton: See Cutest Pics On 8th Anniversary Amidst Cheating Rumors

On their eighth wedding anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem more in love than ever. Take a look back at the royals’ cutest pics in honor of their special day.

Happy Anniversary to Prince William and Kate Middleton! It’s hard to believe it, but the royals got married eight years ago today, April 29. Throughout the years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have faced their ups and downs, just like any other married couple, but have consistently seemed like they’re totally in love. They now have three beautiful children: George, Charlotte, and Louis! When the couple met in college at St. Andrews University in 2001, who knew that they would enter a fairytale romance and become one of the most famous duos in the world?

Kate’s a fashionista, and she actually just paid homage to her wedding anniversary during Easter church services at Windsor’s St. George Chapel on April 21. The duchess wore a glistening pair of bespoke Robinson Pelham diamond earrings with acorn leaf-shaped drops in the middle, for only the second time since their 2011 nuptials at Westminster Abbey. Kate was practically glowing during the service while strolling with her husband; you can see in the pic below that they looked just as blissful together as they did on their special day. Her choice have earrings may have had a secondary meaning. Was she taking aim at the rumor that Will cheated on her with a family friend?

William has been accused of stepping out on Kate with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury, a close friend of the royal family. William and Kate try to keep their relationship as private as they possibly can, so the rumor is hitting them hard. A source told HollywoodLife that they’re also concerned for Rose and her family’s wellbeing. While the cheating rumor disturbs the couple, they’re taking it as well as can be expected. “The rumors bother Kate,” the source said. “They don’t feel good, even though she doesn’t believe them. What is being said about William makes Kate feel uncomfortable, and she believes in her marriage, not the nasty rumors floating around. She trusts William and doesn’t want to give the rumors any attention.”

