Pierce Brosnan’s Wife: Everything To Know About Keely Shaye Smith, Plus His Past Marriage

Pierce Brosnan has been with his wife for 20 years, and the pair have two children together. Find out more about Keely Shaye Smith here.

Pierce Brosnan, 68, has been a staple of the entertainment industry, since he burst onto the theater scene in London’s West End and later began making appearances in movies and TV shows. He was lead in the crime drama Remington Steele from 1982 to 1987, but his biggest break came in 1995, when he starred as James Bond in the movie Goldeneye. Pierce played the iconic spy for four movies, with the last one being 2002’s Die Another Day. Throughout his career, Pierce has been married twice. He’s been with his current wife Keely Shaye Smith since they married in 2001. Find out everything you need to know about their relationship here!

Who Is Pierce Brosnan’s Wife?

Pierce’s wife is journalist Keely Shaye Smith. Before becoming a journalist, Keely dabbled in acting with small roles during the 1980s. She appeared in an episode of General Hospital in 1989, as well as the TV movie Norman’s Corner in 1987, and the film The Opponent in 1988, via IMDb. After her acting roles, she’s been a correspondent on various shows like Unsolved Mysteries. She also directed and co-produced (alongside her husband) the 2017 documentary Poisoning Paradise, which exposes environmental issues in Hawaii. Keely has shown her passion for animals and the environment on her Instagram. She posted a photo of a giant sea turtle on May 22 for Endangered Species Day to encourage people to help protect the animals.

How Long Have Pierce & Keely Been Together?

Pierce first met Keely in 1994 while in Mexico, according to his website. The pair ended up tying the knot at a ceremony in Pierce’s home country of Ireland on August 4, 2001. After 20 years of marriage, the pair seem like they’re still as in love as ever. The Mamma Mia actor shared a photo of his wife for her 58th birthday on September 26 and paid tribute to her. “My beautiful luscious love Keely on her 58th trip around the sun yesterday,” he captioned the post. He also said his “love forever grows” with Keely in a sweet anniversary post. Keely wrote that the Bond-actor was “still the one” in a romantic Instagram post for their 20th anniversary.

Do Pierce & Keely Have Children?

Keely gave birth to the pair’s older son Dylan, 24, on January 13, 1997. Dylan has a degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, which he graduated from in 2020. He’s modeled, acted a bit in films like the short Iconic, and he’s sung for the band Raspberry Blonde. His younger brother Paris, 20, was born on February 27, 2001. Like his brother, he’s also a model and has been featured in shows for Dolce & Gabbana. Paris shares a lot in common with his parents, and told HollywoodLife in 2019 that he shares his parents’ environmental goals. “Both of my parents work in the entertainment industry, and both are also are passionate environmentalists. I once heard my mom say: ‘A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in,” he said. “The most important thing we can do to help combat climate change is to pick a cause that we believe in that is authentic to our individual lives and values.”

Has Pierce Been Married Before?

Before he met Keely, Pierce was married to actress Cassandra Harris from 1980, until her death in 1991 from ovarian cancer at age 43. Cassandra had two children from her first marriage to Dermot Harris, who she was married to from 1970 to 1978. After Dermot died in 1986, Pierce adopted both of her son Christopher, 49, and daughter Charlotte, who also died from a battle with ovarian cancer at age 41 in 2013. Together, Pierce and Cassandra had a son Sean, 38, in September 1983.

Cassandra actually appeared in a James Bond film before her husband took up the 007 moniker. She played Lisl in 1981’s For Your Eyes Only, which starred Roger Moore as the super spy. Pierce opened up about Cassandra’s battle with cancer in a 1997 interview with Cigar Aficionado. “When your partner gets cancer, then life changes. Your timetable and reference for your normal routines and the way you view life, all this change,” he said. “It was and is a terrible loss.”