Pierce Brosnan’s Sons Hit ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year Party With Their Girlfriends — Photos

pierce brosnan sons
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Tom Holland attends the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION, in West Hollywood, Calif 2021 GQ Men of the Year, West Hollywood, United States - 18 Nov 2021
Alex Lee-Aillón and Paris Brosnan GQ Men of the Year, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021
Avery Wheless and Dylan Brosnan GQ Men of the Year, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021
Tom Holland attends the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Party at The West Hollywood EDITION, in West Hollywood, Calif 2021 GQ Men of the Year, West Hollywood, United States - 18 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Pierce Brosnan’s two sons – Dylan & Paris – attended the ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year Party with their girlfriends & they looked fabulous on the red carpet.

Good genes run in the family and Pierce Brosnan’s two sons – Dylan, 24, and Paris, 20, proved that when they walked the red carpet at the GQ Men Of The Year Party at EDITION in West Hollywood on Nov. 18. Dylan arrived with his girlfriend Avery Wheless, while Paris embraced his girlfriend Alex Lee-Aillón, on the carpet.

pierce brosnan sons
Pierce Brosnon’s two sons, Paris (left) & Dylan (right), attended the GQ Men Of The Year Party at EDITION in West Hollywood on Nov. 18. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

The sons of Pierce and his wife Keely Shaye, are just as handsome as their father and they showed off their funky style at the event. Dylan looked super cool in a gray suit featuring high-waisted baggy cropped trousers with a gray and white striped button-down shirt tucked in. He topped his outfit off with a matching, long gray coat which he left unbuttoned.

pierce brosnan sons
Paris Brosnan rocked this cool brown velvet suit while his girlfriend, Alex Lee-Aillón, rocked a sheer midi dress. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

pierce brosnan sons
Dylan Brosnan looked amazing in his gray suit alongside his girlfriend, Avery Wheless, who wore a silver two-piece set. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Dylan’s girlfriend, Avery, looked absolutely stunning when she wore a metallic silver ensemble featuring a spaghetti strap underwire bralette with a plunging neckline. She put her toned abs and tiny waist on display in this look and paired the top with a high-waisted slinky silk wrap skirt that ended at her ankles. A silver choker necklace and nude and PVC peep-toe heels tied her look together.

Paris looked just as cool when he opted to wear a dark brown velvet suit featuring a fitted blazer and matching straight-leg pants. Under his buttoned blazer he threw on a simple white T-shirt and he added a bunch of chunky silver choker necklaces as well as black and white platform sneakers.

Meanwhile, Paris’s girlfriend looked like an absolute bombshell when she wore a low-cut black bra and matching high-waisted underwear which was on full display underneath her sleeveless sheer silver midi dress. The knit mesh midi was completely see-through revealing her incredibly toned abs, and she topped her look off with a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals.