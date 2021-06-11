Pierce Brosnan Has Family Night Out With Wife Keely & Tall Actor Son Dylan, 24 — See Photos

Pierce Brosnan and members of his adoring family looked super sweet on Thursday night, as they stepped out to enjoy dinner at a Malibu hot spot. Check out the photos!

Pierce Brosnan proved that he is a father and husband before everything else, when he was spotted out with his beloved wife, Keely, and the couple’s eldest son, Dylan Brosnan, on Thursday, June 10. The 007 alum, 68, and his wife of nearly 30 years, 57, looked so sweet upon arriving to Nobu in Malibu. Pierce looked as dapper as ever, and even acknowledged photographers as they snapped some photos.

While leaving the parking lot and heading toward the restaurant, Pierce flashed a peace sign at cameras. He looked quite well-dressed for the evening, sporting a suit with brown dress shows and a blue dress shirt. The Irish actor also wore a protective mask over his nose and mouth, as Keely put her mask on, while they walked toward the entrance of Nobu.

Just ahead of the couple was their 24-year-old son Dylan, who was dressed casual for dinner out with his loving mom and dad. Dylan, an actor and model in his own right, wore a pair of fitted blue jeans with white sneakers and an oversized brown jacket. The tightly knit family makes a habit of spending as much time together as possible, so their recent outing is nothing new for the Brosnan crew!

Indeed, Pierce is so close with his family. He also has three children from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris, who sadly passed away in 1991. Together, they welcomed son Sean in 1983, and Pierce adopted Cassandra’s children, Chris and Charlotte. Charlotte tragically died in 2013 of cancer.

Pierce and Keely wed in 2001 after they welcomed Dylan in 1997. They later had son Paris in 2001. The family is incredibly supportive of each other. Often, Dylan will join his dad and mom at industry events, and Pierce just loves to gush about his youngsters. We cannot wait to see more of them in the future!