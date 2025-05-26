Phil Robertson’s Children: How Many Kids Did the ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Have?

Image Credit: Jerry Markland

Phil Robertson, the rugged, Bible-quoting patriarch of Duck Dynasty, passed away on May 25, 2025, at 79 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Best known for turning duck calls into a multimillion-dollar empire and his unfiltered presence on reality TV, Phil was also no stranger to controversy. Over the years, he drew criticism for comments on LGBTQ+ rights, race, and gender roles—statements that often sparked national headlines and divided audiences.

Despite the backlash, Phil stood firm in his conservative beliefs and leaned heavily on faith and family, especially in the final years of his life. From his nearly 60-year marriage to Miss Kay to the surprise revelation of a daughter in 2020, his life was nothing if not eventful.

Here’s what to know about his passing and how many children he leaves behind.

How Did Phil Robertson Die?

Phil passed away on May 25, 2025, at the age of 79 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and other health complications. His death was confirmed by the Robertson family and mourned by fans across the country.

In December 2024, Jase revealed on the family’s “Unashamed” podcast that Phil was dealing with “some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems” in addition to Alzheimer’s Disease.

“He’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling,” Jase said, adding that his father’s Alzheimer’s had “accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

Was Phil Robertson Still Married?

Yes, Phil was still married to his longtime wife, Marsha Kay “Miss Kay” Robertson, at the time of his death. Reflecting on their enduring relationship, Miss Kay once said, “Phil takes care of me, and I take care of him. That’s what we do.”

How Many Kids Did Phil Robertson Have?

Phil had five children. With Miss Kay, he had four sons: Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep. In 2020, he discovered he had a daughter named Phyllis from a past affair in the 1970s. Upon meeting her, Phil told Phyllis, “Girl, you’re the best thing that ever came out of my past.”