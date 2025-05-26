Phil Robertson: 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star

Phil Robertson, the bearded patriarch of Duck Dynasty, passed away on May 25, 2025, at the age of 79 after battling Alzheimer’s disease and other health complications. Known for transforming his passion for duck hunting into the multimillion-dollar Duck Commander empire, Phil became a household name through the A&E reality series that showcased his family’s faith and backwoods lifestyle.

Change of Career

Before rising to fame as a duck call mogul and reality TV star, Phil spent several years working as a teacher. He later founded Duck Commander in 1972, turning it into a wildly successful business and the foundation of Duck Dynasty. Prior to all that, Phil was a college football quarterback at Louisiana Tech University, where he famously played ahead of future NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw.

He Was a Vocal Conservative and Cultural Commentator

Phil was unapologetically outspoken about his conservative Christian values, often using his platform to weigh in on politics, culture, and morality.

He caused a major ruckus when he said that homosexuality was sinful during an interview with GQ Magazine in January 2014. A&E quickly suspended him from the show before they lifted that 9 days later due to strong backlash from his supporters. He continued to shock the public one year later during his speech at the 2015 CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) conference. One of the many jarring statements he made centered around his assertion that STD’s are the legacy of Nazis, Communists, Beatniks and Hippies.

He Was Married for Nearly 60 Years

Phil married his high school sweetheart, Marsha Kay Carroway—better known as Miss Kay—in 1966. Despite early challenges in their marriage, including infidelity and substance abuse, the couple stayed together for nearly six decades.

They raised four sons: Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep, all of whom became familiar faces to fans of Duck Dynasty. Family was central to Phil’s life and public image, with faith, food, and togetherness serving as cornerstones of the Robertson household.

His Faith Transformed His Life

After years of alcohol abuse and infidelity, Phil turned to Christianity in the late 1970s—a decision that changed the course of his life and marriage.

He Discovered a Long-Lost Daughter in 2020

Phil revealed on his podcast that he fathered a daughter named Phyliss during an affair in the 1970s. After a DNA test confirmed her identity, the family welcomed her.