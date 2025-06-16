Who Is Pedro Pascal Dating? His Girlfriend History

Pedro Pascal has captivated audiences with his performances in The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones, earning him a devoted fanbase and the affectionate title of the internet’s “daddy.” Despite his rising fame, the 50-year-old maintains a notably private personal life, especially concerning his romantic relationships. While he has been linked to several celebrities over the years, Pascal has never publicly confirmed any relationships or been married.

So, who are the women who have allegedly dated Pedro Pascal? We’ve got a complete breakdown of Pedro’s love life below!​

Maria Dizzia

One of Pascal’s earliest rumored relationships was with actress Maria Dizzia, best known for Orange Is the New Black. According to reports, the two were briefly linked in the 1990s, though they never confirmed a relationship. They later appeared together in a 2008 episode of Law & Order. Dizzia has since married playwright Will Eno, and the couple shares one child.

Lena Headey

In 2014, Pascal was linked to his Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey. Pascal portrayed Oberyn Martell, while Headey played Cersei Lannister in the hit fantasy series. That year, Headey shared a photo of the two on Instagram with the caption “Sunshine love,” which quickly sparked dating rumors. The pair were also spotted shopping together at The Grove in Los Angeles, according to Bustle.

However, in late 2014, Pascal clarified in an interview with The Daily Mail that he and Headey were just close friends, describing her as “one of [his] favorite people.” In February 2015, Headey announced she was pregnant and later confirmed that her then-boyfriend, filmmaker Dan Cadan, was the father of her daughter, Teddy, born in July 2015. She also has a son, Wylie (born in March 2010), with her first husband, musician Peter Loughran. In October 2022, Headey married her second husband, actor Marc Menchaca.

Robin Tunney

Another rumored relationship was with actress Robin Tunney in 2015. The pair were seen together at various events, including the Emmy Awards, and Pascal had a guest role on Tunney’s show, The Mentalist. Despite the sightings, Tunney was engaged to interior designer Nick Marmet at the time, and no romantic relationship was confirmed.

Jennifer Aniston

More recently, in early 2025, Pascal was spotted having dinner with actress Jennifer Aniston, leading to speculation about a possible romance. Pascal addressed the rumors in an interview with E! News , stating, “We’re friends and we went to dinner with mutual friends. It happens.”