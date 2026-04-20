Patrick Muldoon Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Had

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Patrick Muldoon was a familiar face on television for decades, best known for his role as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives and appearances in Melrose Place and Starship Troopers. He died on April 19, 2026, at age 57, leaving behind a long career in Hollywood.

Per Deadline, a friend described Muldoon as “endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence.” He was also said to have “loved animals and people alike,” giving “unforgettable hugs” and making others “feel safe and seen,” while embracing life with a “full-tilt, rock ’n’ roll spirit.

Learn more about him, his career, and his net worth below.

Who Was Patrick Muldoon?

Muldoon was an American actor, producer, and musician who became widely known in the 1990s. He first gained attention on daytime television and went on to work steadily in both TV and film, building a career that spanned more than three decades. Along the way, he also produced a number of film projects and pursued music as the lead singer of his band, The Sleeping Masses

What Were Patrick Muldoon’s Most Famous Movies & TV Shows?

Muldoon is best remembered for playing Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives and for his role as Richard Hart on Melrose Place. On the film side, he starred in Starship Troopers alongside Denise Richards and Neil Patrick Harris. He also appeared in a range of other projects, including Spiders 3D, Saving Christmas, and several TV movies.

What Was Patrick Muldoon’s Net Worth?

Muldoon’s net worth was estimated to be around $1.5 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He built that wealth over decades in the entertainment industry, with steady work across television, film, and producing. His early success on Days of Our Lives helped establish his career, while later roles in projects like Melrose Place and Starship Troopers, along with producing credits, contributed to his overall earnings.

How Did Patrick Muldoon Die?

Muldoon’s manager confirmed his death to Variety, and Deadline reported that he suffered a heart attack. According to TMZ, he had been at home with his girlfriend shortly before he was found unresponsive.