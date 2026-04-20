Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor Die?

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Patrick Muldoon, known for Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and Starship Troopers, died on April 19, 2026, at age 57. His manager confirmed the news to Variety.

Following the news of his sudden passing, fans have been looking for answers about how the actor died and whether any health concerns had been previously reported. Learn more about him below.

Who Is Patrick Muldoon?

Muldoon was an American actor and producer best known for playing Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives. He also appeared on Melrose Place and starred in films like Starship Troopers. Over the course of his decades-long career, he became a familiar face on both television and in movies.

In addition to acting, Muldoon was passionate about music and performed as the lead singer of the band The Sleeping Masses, also releasing solo tracks during his career.

Actor Jake Getman shared a throwback photo of the pair on Instagram. “RIP Patrick Muldoon. 🕊️ Worked with him when I was 8 on Little Dead Rotting Hood — a great guy and always kept the energy light,” he wrote, adding, “#gonetoosoon.”

How Did Patrick Muldoon Die?

Muldoon died on April 19, 2026, at the age of 57. His manager confirmed the news to Variety, and additional reports from Deadline revealed that his death came after a heart attack.

According to TMZ, he had been with his girlfriend at their home shortly before he was found unresponsive.

Did Patrick Muldoon Have Any Health Issues?

There were no widely reported or publicly known health issues prior to Muldoon’s death.

Patrick Muldoon Movies and TV Shows

Muldoon made early appearances on shows like Saved by the Bell before landing a breakout role on Days of Our Lives. From there, he transitioned into primetime television with Melrose Place and appeared in feature films, including Starship Troopers, alongside Denise Richards, Casper Van Dien, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Just days before his death, Muldoon shared his excitement about the project on Instagram, writing, “So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazie Beetz and Alec Baldwin.”

Most recently, Muldoon starred in the crime thriller Dirty Hands, alongside Richards and Michael Beach, which is slated for release on April 24.