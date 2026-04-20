Who Is Miriam Rothbart? 5 Things to Know About Patrick Muldoon’s Girlfriend

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Patrick Muldoon fell in love with Miriam Rothbart nearly three years before he died. His unexpected death shocked fans and his loved ones, and, according to a report, Miriam is the one who found him before paramedics arrived.

The couple started dating sometime in 2023. They kept their relationship pretty low-key, but Patrick never shied away from expressing his love for his partner. His previous relationship with longtime friend Denise Richards made more headlines, though, since they collaborated once again for the upcoming film Dirty Hands, in which Patrick will posthumously appear.

After Denise and Patrick’s romance fizzled out sometime in the late 1990s, they remained close friends, he pointed out during a late 2025 conversation on Tori Spelling‘s “misSPELLING” podcast.

“The thing about Denise and I is everybody thinks we met on Starship Troopers, but we met in acting class when she was 19, and I was 21,” Patrick explained. “We both don’t come from entertainment families, and our families got to know each other over the years and kind of checked in with each other on navigating the crazy stuff that we all go through.”

After noting that they dated “on and off in the ’90s,” Patrick pointed out that he and Denise were “very tight buddies, and she’s going through a rough spot right now with everything.”

“I wish her the best for sure, and we’re friends,” he concluded at the time.

Below, learn about Miriam and her romance with Patrick.

Miriam Was an Entertainment Lawyer

According to Miriam’s “Only Child” bio, she previously worked in entertainment law.

Miriam Became a Film & Music Producer

Her “Only Child” bio further points out that Miriam transitioned from law to producing.

“Miriam Rothbart is an entrepreneur with many talents,” the bio reads. “She started her career in entertainment law before becoming a prominent music and record producer. She established Rothbart Productions in 2018 and is currently producing numerous film projects in Los Angeles and New York.”

Miriam Is the Founder of a Group for Curators & Artists

Also on her “Only Child” bio is a mention of Miriam’s passion to bring artists and curators together, as she founded the Curator’s Council of the ICA LA. She is also a member of the Board of Directors at the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, an art museum located in Downtown Los Angeles.

Miriam Started Dating Patrick Muldoon in 2023

According to an August 2025 Instagram post the Melrose Place alum shared, Patrick started dating Miriam in 2023.

That month, Patrick celebrated his and Miriam’s two-year dating anniversary.

Miriam Was With Patrick Muldoon on His Last Day Alive

Miriam found Patrick on the ground in the bathroom of his Beverly Hills, California, home on April 19, 2026, his sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, said, according to TMZ. Paramedics rushed to try to revive the actor, but it was too late.