Patrick Muldoon’s Health: About the ‘Melrose Place’ Alum’s Heart Attack Before Death

Patrick Muldoon captured the hearts of soap opera fans, having starred in Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, just to name a few of his on-screen projects. Unfortunately, at the age of 57, Muldoon died after reportedly suffering from a heart attack, and the news prompted curiosity among fans about his health and overall well-being.

Muldoon’s death was certainly tragic, as he’d been actively working and had no signs of slowing down. He will appear posthumously in the film Dirty Hands alongside his former girlfriend and long-time friend Denise Richards. The movie is set to be released on April 24, 2026, five days after he died.

Here, we break down everything we know about Muldoon’s health and his heartbreaking death.

How Old Was Patrick Muldoon?

Muldoon was 57 when he died on April 19, 2026.

Did Patrick Muldoon Have Health Issues?

No, but Muldoon suffered from a heart attack before dying, according to Deadline and TMZ. He never made any major health issues public throughout his career in the spotlight.

What Happened to Patrick Muldoon Before He Died?

As previously noted, Muldoon had a heart attack at home in Beverly Hills, California, before he died. According to his social media activity, he didn’t appear to be struggling health-wise during his final days. In fact, the Starship Troopers star shared one last Instagram post just two days before news of his death broke; he expressed his excitement about working on the upcoming film Kockroach.

“So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz And Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia,” Muldoon captioned his final Instagram post.

Patrick Muldoon’s Heart Attack: What We Know

TMZ reported that Muldoon’s sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, said her late brother was at home in Beverly Hills with his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart, having coffee. He then went to take a shower, but after a while, Rothbart went to check on Muldoon and found him unconscious on the floor in the bathroom. Paramedics were called and rushed to his aid, but Muldoon was pronounced dead, his sister told the outlet.