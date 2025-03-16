What Is P2istheName’s Net Worth? How Much Money the YouTuber Made

Image Credit: P2IsTheName/Instagram

YouTuber P2istheName, whose real name was Philip Enewally, passed away at 26 years old. He was found dead on Friday, March 14, and his death was confirmed by a family member who spoke with TMZ.

The California native was beloved by many, and after his death, many fans and fellow creators posted tributes to him. Fellow YouTuber COLETHEMAN spoke out about the death of P2istheName, writing in a post on X on March 15: “My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice. May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart.”

Find out more about the late social media influencer, his net worth, and more below.

Who Is P2istheName?

Enewally was a popular social media influencer with nearly 4 million followers on YouTube and over 700k on Instagram. He was best known for sharing gaming content related to NBA 2K and Fortnite, but also gave fans glimpses into his personal life.

One of Enewally’s last YouTube videos, titled “Why this is My Last Month Living in Los Angeles.. 💔,” was uploaded about three weeks before his death. In the video, he shared plans to move from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’ve been in Los Angeles like, my whole life,” he said in the video. “I feel like I’m in a place where I need to meet new people.”

He added, “I feel like I want there to be an era in my life where I leave my comfort zone, I leave Los Angeles and I finally take a big leap of faith and I’m not comfortable. I feel like I need that in this stage of my career and just in general.”

What Is P2istheName’s Net Worth?

While P2istheName’s exact net worth remains unclear, his videos, such as “A True Day in the Life of a Young Black Millionaire in Los Angeles,” suggested he was making up to seven figures.

How Did P2istheName Make His Money?

Beyond YouTube, Enewally found success with his clothing brand, DontMindUs, and launched a production company called Iced Entertainment.

How Did P2istheName Die?

So far, the information leading up to his death has not been disclosed, and Enewally’s official cause of death has not been revealed. The case remains under investigation.