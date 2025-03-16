What Happened to P2istheName? Updates on His Cause of Death

Image Credit: P2IsTheName/Instagram

YouTuber P2istheName, whose real name was Philip Enewally, has passed away at 26 years old.

According to a report from TMZ, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records revealed he was found dead on Friday, March 14, in a mailroom in Los Angeles County. A family member confirmed his passing to the outlet the following day, requesting privacy as the family grieves. As his fans and community mourn, many are left seeking answers about the sudden circumstances of his death.

Find out more about him, the latest updates on his cause of death, and more below.

Who Is P2istheName?

Enewally was a popular social media influencer with nearly 4 million followers on YouTube and over 700k on Instagram. He was best known for sharing gaming content related to NBA 2K and Fortnite, but also gave fans glimpses into his personal life through videos like “A True Day in the Life of a Young Black Millionaire in Los Angeles.”

Beyond YouTube, Enewally found success with his clothing brand, DontMindUs, and launched a production company called Iced Entertainment.

One of Enewally’s last YouTube videos, titled “Why this is My Last Month Living in Los Angeles.. 💔,” was uploaded about three weeks before his death. In the video, he shared plans to move from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’ve been in Los Angeles like, my whole life,” he said in the video. “I feel like I’m in a place where I need to meet new people.”

He added, “I feel like I want there to be an era in my life where I leave my comfort zone, I leave Los Angeles and I finally take a big leap of faith and I’m not comfortable. I feel like I need that in this stage of my career and just in general.”

How Did P2istheName Die?

The YouTuber’s cause of death has yet to be revealed, and the case remains under investigation.

What Happened to P2istheName?

So far, the information leading up to his death has not yet been disclosed.

His last video, titled “A Regular Night with My Rich ‘Psychotic’ Friends,” was shared on February 24.

Fellow YouTuber COLETHEMAN spoke out about the death of P2istheName, writing in a post on X on March 15: “My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice. May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart.”