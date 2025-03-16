P2istheName: 5 Things to Know About the YouTuber Who Died at 26

Image Credit: P2IsTheName/Instagram

YouTuber P2istheName, whose real name was Philip Enewally, has passed away at 26 years old.

According to a report from TMZ, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records revealed he was found dead on Friday, March 14, in a mailroom in Los Angeles County. A family member of Enewally confirmed his passing to the outlet the following day, requesting privacy as the family grieves. His cause of death has not yet been revealed. As his fans and community mourn, many are reflecting on who he was. Find out more about him below.

He Started His YouTube Channel in 2011

Enewally started his YouTube channel in May 2011, originally focusing on NBA 2K gameplay.

Over the years, he grew his audience to nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube and over 700k followers on Instagram. While he was primarily known for gaming content centered around NBA 2K and Fortnite, he also shared insights into his personal life with his fans.

At the beginning of the year, Enewally launched a second YouTube channel called P2FromScratch, where he posted two videos.

He Started His Own Clothing Company

Beyond YouTube, Enewally found success with his clothing brand, DontMindUs.

He also launched a production company called Iced Entertainment.

He Called Himself a Millionaire

While P2istheName’s exact net worth remains unclear, his videos, such as “A True Day in the Life of a Young Black Millionaire in Los Angeles,” showcased his lavish lifestyle. In the description of the video, he wrote, “This video is an authentic day in the life of my life in Los Angeles California. There’s fun times but a lot of it consists of work to maintain the lifestyle. A healthy balance of play & play.” He earned income from various ventures, including his YouTube videos, partnerships, his clothing brand, and his production company.

He Was Born and Raised in California

Enewally was born on April 23, 1998, just outside of Los Angeles. In a 2020 interview with VoyageLA, he shared that his mother passed away from breast cancer when he was 12, and he was subsequently raised by his father, who worked as a probation officer.

He Was Planning on Moving to Atlanta

One of Enewally’s last YouTube videos, titled “Why this is My Last Month Living in Los Angeles.. 💔,” was uploaded about three weeks before his death. In the video, he shared plans to move from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’ve been in Los Angeles like, my whole life,” he said in the video. “I feel like I’m in a place where I need to meet new people.”

He added, “I feel like I want there to be an era in my life where I leave my comfort zone, I leave Los Angeles and I finally take a big leap of faith and I’m not comfortable. I feel like I need that in this stage of my career and just in general.”