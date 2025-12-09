‘Owning Manhattan’ Cast: Meet the Reality TV Stars & Real Estate Agents Behind SERHANT

Image Credit: WINNIE AU/NETFLIX

If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. That sentiment rings true in season 2 of Owning Manhattan, as the SERHANT team, led by CEO Ryan Serhant, takes on more than just the Big Apple. As some of the team branch out into Miami real estate, the others are making a presence in NYC by selling luxury properties up and down the avenues.

Get to know the full Owning Manhattan cast here!

Ryan Serhant

As the leader of the fierce pack, Ryan is the relentless executive of SERHANT and executive producer of the series. The Texas native moved to New York City, first in hopes of pursuing an acting career. However, he ventured into the real estate market and eventually started selling million-dollar homes in the Big Apple.

Jordan Hurt

Jordan is Ryan’s former assistant-turned-full-time real estate agent. By season 2, he became a major player at SERHANT. As a trusted colleague of Ryan’s, Jordan saw the CEO reach a breaking point in the second season of the show. Though his time at SERHANT has just begun, it’s clear to viewers that Jordan’s confidence and presence at the company will launch him to higher heights in his career.

Chloe Tucker Caine

Chloe is a triple threat at SERHANT! As a former Broadway star, the talented Los Angeles native has kicked her real estate career into high gear. And as a dedicated mom to her daughter, Chloe makes sure to juggle her time between motherhood and work.

Jade Shenker

Jade has expanded her star power at SERHANT and on the show. After going through a major heartbreak in season 1, Jade took season 2 by storm by putting her marketing skills to the test, turning a space into a whole fashion runway! And when it comes to drama in the workplace, Jade pays no mind to it, and she knows how to steer her own ship.

While exclusively speaking with Hollywood Life, Jade reflected on the past drama she had with her coworker and friend Chloe. The two grew distant following season 1 but managed to patch things up more or less.

“We didn’t necessarily have a fight or anything, we just weren’t talking, and it was weird [for a while],” Jade explained, before discussing a pivotal season 2 moment between her and Chloe when the latter sought Jade’s comfort.

Tricia Lee

As the founder and leader of the Tricia Lee Team as SERHANT, the realtor has dominated the Brooklyn real estate market and set her sights on taking Manhattan with the rest of the team.

Nile Lundgren

Nile is a fearless realtor who’s ready to go after what he wants. After taking a trip to Miami with some of the SERHANT team, Nile’s future looks even wider in the real estate market.

Jessica Taylor

Jessica hails from England and has brought her tenacity to the City that Never Sleeps. The Oxford Books University grad now lives in Manhattan and helps SERHANT’s goal in selling luxury properties.

Genesis Suero

Genesis — a former Miss New York USA and TV journalist — brought all her sass and talent to SERHANT! As a native of the Dominican Republic, Genesis is bilingual and helps fellow immigrants navigate moving into New York City.

Jess Markowski

Though Jess’ reputation became a major topic in season 1 (thanks to some comments she made on a podcast in 2024), the realtor is a New York City native who uses her knowledge of the city to represent SERHANT and sell as many properties as she can.

Peter Zaitzeff

Peter was a new addition to season 2. After leaving SERHANT’s competitor Corcoran, the NYC native built a successful reputation as a broker. Now that he’s a part of Ryan’s team, Peter is just as relentless as the CEO in selling properties.

Jeffrey St. Arromand

Jeffrey is a multi-talented player on the show! As Tricia’s fiancé, the couple use their partnership to work hard, while Jeffrey is also an Emmy-winning sports television producer and public speaker.