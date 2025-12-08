‘Owning Manhattan’ Season 3: Is the Netflix Ryan Serhant Series Coming Back?

If living in the City that Never Sleeps isn’t enough for you, try selling expensive properties in it. Owning Manhattan introduced fans to higher stakes in its sophomore season, which dropped on December 5, 2025, on Netflix. Even though we’re still reeling from the drama of season 2, viewers are wondering if a season 3 is happening.

For anyone who has yet to tune into the fiery second season, series star and SERHANT CEO, Ryan Serhant, teased that fans could expected “all-out real estate warfare.”

“It’s not just New York City this season. It’s about building an empire, really,” Ryan told Netflix’s Tudum ahead of season 2. “From branded residences to luxury residences, the real estate is the best I’ve ever seen on TV. It’s by far the most expensive I’ve ever seen on TV.”

Get all the updates on what we know so far about Owning Manhattan‘s potential third season and what series star Jade Shenker exclusively told Hollywood Life about her future on the show.

Who Is Still in the Owning Manhattan Cast?

Returning stars of Owning Manhattan are Ryan Serhant, Chloe Tucker, Nile Lundgren, Jess Taylor, Jess Markowski, Tricia Lee, Genesis Suero, Jordan Hurt, Jordan March and Jade Shenker.

What Is Ryan Serhant’s Net Worth?

As the CEO of his own highly successful brokerage, Ryan’s net worth is as tall as a New York City skyscraper. As of 2025, the Netflix star is worth $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Is There a Season 3 of Owning Manhattan?

Not yet. At the time of publication, Netflix has not confirmed a season 3 for Owning Manhattan. But since season 2 was met with praise, it’s likely that Ryan and his team of fierce brokers are coming back.