‘Owning Manhattan’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast & How to Watch the Serhant Series

Welcome to one of the toughest real estate markets in the United States: New York City. Owning Manhattan follows the real estate mogul and SERHANT CEO, Ryan Serhant, and his team of realtors as they pursue high-profile customers to buy out some of the city’s most opulent homes and apartments. Season 1 introduced viewers to their high-stakes competition as well as the drama that ensued between employees.
This time around, the goal is easier said than done: become the No. 1 real estate brokerage — not just in the Big Apple — but “on Earth,” Ryan says in the season 2 trailer.
Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Owning Manhattan‘s sophomore season.
How to Watch All Episodes of Owning Manhattan
All episodes of season 1 are available to stream on Netflix, in addition to the upcoming season 2 episodes. Owning Manhattan‘s debut season premiered in June 2024.
When Does Season 2 of Owning Manhattan Come Out?
The season 2 premiere of Owning Manhattan premieres on Friday, December 5, 2025, on Netflix. There will be eight episodes in total.
The show was renewed for a second season shortly after it premiered in 2024.
Who Is Coming Back to the Owning Manhattan Season 2 Cast?
Fans of Owning Manhattan will never forget that dramatic falling between Jonathan Nørmølle and several other SERHANT employees. Following a highly controversial podcast episode and complaints from fellow brokers, Ryan fired Jonathan before season 1 ended. Jonathan started his own brokerage, Next Gen Ventures, then joined Keller Williams NYC.
Here are the real estate agents returning for season 2 of Owning Manhattan:
- Chloe Tucker Caine
- Jordan Hurt
- Jordan March
- Tricia Lee
- Nile Lundgren
- Jade Shenker
- Jess Markowski
- Jessica Taylor
- Jeffrey St. Arromand
The season 2 trailer teases another possible firing, though. At the end of the teaser, a voice believed to be Ryan is heard saying, “Tonight’s your last night.”
Will There Be a Season 3?
At the moment, a third season for Owning Manhattan has not been confirmed by Netflix.