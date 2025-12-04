‘Owning Manhattan’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast & How to Watch the Serhant Series

Image Credit: Netflix

Welcome to one of the toughest real estate markets in the United States: New York City. Owning Manhattan follows the real estate mogul and SERHANT CEO, Ryan Serhant, and his team of realtors as they pursue high-profile customers to buy out some of the city’s most opulent homes and apartments. Season 1 introduced viewers to their high-stakes competition as well as the drama that ensued between employees.

This time around, the goal is easier said than done: become the No. 1 real estate brokerage — not just in the Big Apple — but “on Earth,” Ryan says in the season 2 trailer.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Owning Manhattan‘s sophomore season.

How to Watch All Episodes of Owning Manhattan

All episodes of season 1 are available to stream on Netflix, in addition to the upcoming season 2 episodes. Owning Manhattan‘s debut season premiered in June 2024.

When Does Season 2 of Owning Manhattan Come Out?

The season 2 premiere of Owning Manhattan premieres on Friday, December 5, 2025, on Netflix. There will be eight episodes in total.

The show was renewed for a second season shortly after it premiered in 2024.

Who Is Coming Back to the Owning Manhattan Season 2 Cast?

Fans of Owning Manhattan will never forget that dramatic falling between Jonathan Nørmølle and several other SERHANT employees. Following a highly controversial podcast episode and complaints from fellow brokers, Ryan fired Jonathan before season 1 ended. Jonathan started his own brokerage, Next Gen Ventures, then joined Keller Williams NYC.

Here are the real estate agents returning for season 2 of Owning Manhattan:

Chloe Tucker Caine

Jordan Hurt

Jordan March

Tricia Lee

Nile Lundgren

Jade Shenker

Jess Markowski

Jessica Taylor

Jeffrey St. Arromand

The season 2 trailer teases another possible firing, though. At the end of the teaser, a voice believed to be Ryan is heard saying, “Tonight’s your last night.”

Will There Be a Season 3?

At the moment, a third season for Owning Manhattan has not been confirmed by Netflix.