Oscars 2026 Nominations Snubs: Who Isn’t Up for an Award?

The annual Academy Awards honor the best in film, and cinephiles are always eager to watch their favorite actors, filmmakers and artists be rewarded for their hard work. But with every awards show, some don’t make the list of nominees. No matter how powerful a performance was, a few names get snubbed each year. And this time, viewers are pretty shocked about the celebrity actors who were not nominated for an Oscar.

Below, find out who else got snubbed from the 2026 Academy Awards.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler was a fan and critics’ favorite for his performance in Jay Kelly. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, and he won the Astra Award for Best Supporting Actor – Comedy or Musical. So, his fan base was thoroughly stunned at his snub.

Ariana Grande

Since Ariana Grande was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Glinda in both Wicked and Wicked: For Good, her Oscar snub raised some eyebrows.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence has long been an Oscar contender for numerous films. As an Academy Award winner herself, she starred in Die, My Love, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal received tons of Oscar buzz this season for playing William Shakespeare in Hamnet, even picking up a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. He was ultimately snubbed by the Academy.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti‘s performance in One Battle After Another garnered extensive praise. She was nominated at the Actor Awards, the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but not at the Oscars.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried may have predicted her 2026 Oscars snub in an interview leading up to the nominations announcement in January 2026.

“Do you remember who won in the past ten years? It’s not the win that’s important. It’s the nomination,” Amanda explained to The New Yorker earlier that month. “It does thrust you forward. That’s a fact. Now, do I need one in a week or two or whenever? No, of course, I don’t. Would it be great? Of course it would, for every reason. But it isn’t necessary. Longevity in an actor’s career is designed.”

Amanda was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in The Testament of Ann Lee.