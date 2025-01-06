Oscars 2025 Predictions: Who Could Win at the Academy Awards?

Image Credit: Getty Images

New Year, New Winners! As the year begins, so does award show season. Recently, the 2025 Golden Globes kicked off the lineup of Hollywood’s biggest award shows. From wins by actresses like Zoe Saldaña and Demi Moore to films such as Wicked taking home awards, many are wondering if nominees who left empty-handed will get another chance at the next major event.

Up next are the 2025 Oscars, hosted by TV personality and comedian Conan O’Brien. According to Variety, the 61 year old stated, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

Can we expect repeat wins from Golden Globe winners, or will new faces take the stage to accept an Oscar? Find out more about the 2025 Oscar predictions below.

When Do the 2025 Oscar Nominations Come Out?

The Academy Awards will announce the nominations on Friday, January 17, 2025. The 97th annual event will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, beginning at 7:00 PM EST at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

Oscars 2025 Best Picture Predictions

According to Variety, Wicked is predicted to take the top spot for Best Motion Picture, followed by Conclave in second, The Brutalist in third, Anora in fourth, and Emilia Perez in fifth.

Who Won Best Picture at the 2025 Golden Globes?

The Brutalist won Best Motion Picture – Drama. During his acceptance speech, director Brady Corbet shared, according to AP News, “I was told that this film was un-distributable.” He added, “No one was asking for a three-and-half-hour film about a mid-century designer in 70mm. But it works.”

Meanwhile, the cast of Emilia Perez celebrated their win for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Other major winners included Wicked, which won the Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. During his speech, director Jon M. Chu, as quoted by BBC, said, “We can still make art that is a radical act of optimism that is empowerment and that is joy – this means so much to all of us.”