‘Office Romance’ Movie: Release Date, How to Watch, Cast & More

Image Credit: Ana Carballosa/Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are bringing hot gossip to a workplace in their new rom-com, Office Romance. The “On the Floor” hitmaker and Marry Me star teamed up with the Ted Lasso actor in the spicy movie, which he wrote with her in mind.

“So, it was me and Joe Kelly [who] wrote it, and we were on a train,” Brett told E! News ahead of the film’s release. “We were making Ted Lasso. We were on a train from Manchester to London, and we wanted to do something together. What did we want to do? We wanted to make an old-school rom-com. And we were like, ‘Who’s the best rom-com actor?’ And it was like J.Lo. And that was it, that was why. We wanted to make the best J.Lo rom-com.”

Jennifer was “really surprised” about that, she said. “Like, they’ll write something and then be like ‘OK, she’d be great for that.’ But to write it specifically with you in mind is a whole different thing and it was very flattering,” she added.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about Office Romance here!

What Is Office Romance About?

As previously noted, Lopez and Goldstein play workaholic coworkers who engage in a secret office fling. The Hustlers actress plays the confident Jackie Cruz, and the comedian plays Daniel Blanchflower.

Who Is in the Office Romance Cast?

In addition to Lopez and Goldstein, the supporting cast of Office Romance features Betty Gilpin as Sydney, Amy Sedaris as Julie Schatz, Tony Hale as George Zein, Bradley Whitford as Peter Vance, Edward James Olmos as Captain Jack Cruz, Rick Hoffman as Carl Gunderson, Jodie Whittaker as Lizzy and plenty more faces, just to name a few.

How to Watch the Office Romance Movie

Office Romance will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on June 5, 2026.