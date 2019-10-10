8 Stars Rocking Off-The-Shoulder Sweaters For Fall: Mila Kunis, Dua Lipa & More

The off-the-shoulder sweater trend is going strong this season, and your favorite stars are loving the skin-baring look. From bright colors, to diverse patterns and different silhouettes, check out your favorite stars in the fall trend!

Just because the temps outside are dropping, doesn’t mean that we can’t show a little skin. The hottest celebs are showing us that it’s possible to stay warm and on-trend all at once, in skin-baring off-the-shoulder sweaters. Stars like Ariel Winter, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Mila Kunis and Chrissy Teigen are all rocking the look! The off-the-shoulder wave is here to stay, likely because of its effortlessly chic look, and simultaneously cozy quality. A style that can be sexy and comfortable all at once? Yes please! From skin-hugging cashmere, to slouchy silhouettes, these are our favorite celebrity off-the-shoulder sweater looks.

Dua Lipa recently hit the streets of London for Fashion Week in September 2019, where she was photographed in a multi-colored, off-the-shoulder sweater. The singer sported the black, white and grey top, which featured a plunging neckline, to the Burberry show. Her off-the-shoulder look was courtesy of the iconic fashion house. She paired the sweater with sheer black biker shorts and silver chunky heels.

Another star who loves the fall trend is Kendall Jenner. She can dress an off-the-shoulder sweater up or down, as we’ve seen her do both on separate occasions. One of our favorite off-shoulder looks by the model was when she stepped out looking rocker chic in New York City. She paired a grey off-shoulder sweater with dark-washed denim and studded ankle boots for the ultimate edgy look. Kendall added a simple pair of aviator sunglasses, which completed her street style outfit.

Dua Lipa steps out in a plunging black, white and grey, off-the-shoulder sweater during London Fashion Week on September 16, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Behati Prinsloo wearing a red, off-the-shoulder sweater while leaving the ‘Today’ show in New York City on June 5, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

From cozy, off-the-shoulder sweaters, to skintight knit tops, the off-the-shoulder look is a celeb favorite that stands the test of time! See photos of all the stars who have chosen to rock this look by clicking through the gallery above.