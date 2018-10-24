11 Stars Who Slay In Off-The-Shoulder Crop Tops: Bella Hadid & More

Celebrities LOVE rocking off-shoulder crop tops! And, we don’t blame them! The sultry style goes with just about everything, and your favorite stars know how to make it their own! — See Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian and more!

Hollywood’s hottest stars love two things — baring their shoulders and wearing crop tops. So, why not combine the two to make a style statement? Well, that idea has already been done! Celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Dakota Johnson, Bella Hadid, Candace Swanepoel, and many more female stars have already stepped out in off-the-shoulder crop tops, styled in SO many different ways! Check out all of your favorite stars who’ve stunned in the style by clicking through our attached gallery!

One of our favorite style stars is none other than Olivia Culpo. The model, actress and ultimate influencer can take just about any piece of clothing and make it look timeless. And, that’s exactly what happens when she slips on an off-the-shoulder crop top. Take her printed Fendi crop set in the image below. — Olivia showed off her toned upper-body and midriff while out to lunch in Paris back in September. Another style trick is to tailor your beauty to the top at hand, just like Olivia did!

Olivia even transitions her off-should crop top style over to her bralettes and even her bathing suits! She’s donned this style in numerous settings like the red carpet and the beach. The designer has even pair her tops with thigh high boots, leggings, skirts, pants, shorts — you name it!

There’s plenty more off-the-shoulder crop tops where these came from! — Just take a look through our attached gallery to Bella Hadid in a casual white top; Candace Swanepoel dressing her (past) baby bump in a tunic crop; Kourtney Kardashian in a sultry plunging crop; and eve nVictoria Secret’s very own Romee Strijd (one of our favorite style stars) showing off her abs in one of thee coolest off-the-shoulder crops we’ve ever seen!