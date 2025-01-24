Norah O’Donnell’s Net Worth: Her Salary From CBS News

Image Credit: Getty Images

Norah O’Donnell has officially said goodbye to CBS Evening News, which she called the “honor of a lifetime.”

During her final broadcast on Thursday, January 23, O’Donnell reflected on her time with the program, saying, “The CBS Evening News is, for good reason, the longest-running evening newscast in America, and it has been powered by the finest journalists around the world — the correspondents, producers and researchers and crews who work tirelessly to bring you the news every night. And that won’t change, because journalism matters. I know that, because I have heard it from so many of you viewers.”

“So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for trusting us and welcoming hard news with heart into your homes.”

For the final time, @NorahODonnell signs off from the CBS Evening News. pic.twitter.com/4IU9Htj1sY — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 24, 2025

How Long Was Norah O’Donnell with CBS Evening News?

O’Donnell was with the program for five and a half years, starting in May 2019 and concluding with her final broadcast on January 23, 2025. The veteran CBS journalist became the lead anchor of the iconic news program, which has been on the air since 1947, in 2019, taking over for Jeff Glor. She followed in the footsteps of broadcasting legends like Walter Cronkite and Dan Rather.

What Was Norah O’Donnell’s CBS Evening News Salary?

As reported by The Post in 2022, O’Donnell’s annual salary was $3.8 million, down from her previous $8 million.

What Is Norah O’Donnell’s Net Worth?

O’Donnell has an estimated net worth of $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Who Is Replacing Norah O’Donnell on CBS Evening News?

O’Donnell is being replaced by 60 Minutes alum John Dickerson and CBS anchor Maurice DuBois.

Why Did Norah O’Donnell Leave CBS Evening News?

In July 2024, when O’Donnell formally announced her decision to step down from the evening news program, the journalist reportedly wrote a letter to staffers. In it, she stated, “After this year’s election, I’ve decided I will be leaving my role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News to take on a new position at the network.”

“There’s so much work to be proud of! But I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” O’Donnell noted, before explaining her reason for leaving: “It’s time to do something different.”

So, while she is leaving the evening news program, O’Donnell will remain with CBS News as a senior correspondent.

“I’m pleased to share that I have made a long-term commitment to CBS News to continue to do the same storytelling and big interviews that have been our hallmark. I will continue to contribute to Evening News and all of our news broadcasts, including 60 Minutes.”